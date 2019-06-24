Four Lafayette Parish residents were arrested in a statewide child pornography bust, one of them charged with 100 counts of possession of child porn.
Called Operation Broken Heart, the two-month-long initiative was designed to identify, arrest and prosecute people who are involved with producing, distributing and possessing child porn or engaging in sexual enticement and sex trafficking of children, according to a news release from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a national network of more than 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies, along with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation made 63 arrests between April 1 and May 31 for internet crimes against children.
Forty-five were charged with crimes related to sexual abuse images and videos of children under the age of 13.
Daniel Frank Hardy II, 34, 200 block of Rue de Chambery, Broussard, was charged in a May 31 bill of information with 100 felony counts of possession of juvenile pornography, according to Lafayette Parish court records. The Attorney General's Office, in a news release, said he was charged with 500 counts. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled in court Aug. 22, according to court records.
Roy Allen Mouton, 42, 2800 block of Pinhook Road, Lafayette, was charged with three counts of distribution of child porn. He pleaded not guilty and is due in court Aug. 22.
Jared Tyler Olivier, 232, of the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, was charged with 25 counts of possession of child porn. He is due in court Aug. 6.
Kenny Ray Leday, 37, of the 100 block of Lena Street, Lafayette, was charged with five counts of possession of child porn. He pleaded not guilty and is due in court Aug. 22.
Agencies that participated in the operation included the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Broussard Police Department, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morgan City Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.