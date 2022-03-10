Months of preparation led to this moment Wednesday at a storm-damaged home on Louisiana Avenue — tradesmen peeled back a kitchen floor and exposed the earth beneath it. That’s how thorough they were being with repairs.
The skilled volunteer crew from HarvestCall, a ministry of the Apostolic Christian Church of America, was in the process of repairing the kitchen to better than it was before Hurricane Delta severely damaged the property, which is home to a large extended family.
The scene unfolding Wednesday took place at one of 31 homes in Acadiana where the church volunteers — most of them are from the Midwest — have partnered with Rebuilding Together Acadiana, which is one of more than a dozen programs sponsored by Catholic Charities of Acadiana.
The Apostolic Christian Church has about 12,000 members mostly in 22 states, many in the Midwest. HarvestCall is a national missionary committee/humanitarian aid program that oftentimes participates in answering the call of natural disasters.
Jodee Ware, division director of the local Rebuilding Together, said she encountered HarvestCall volunteers last summer while the ministry group was looking for an annual project.
“They called me in the summer and we talked about the opportunities we have here,” Ware said. Those opportunities included a list of 75 homes that remained damaged from Hurricane Delta in October 2020.
“They usually do new homes and rehab in disaster areas,” Ware said. Rebuilding Together Acadiana asked HarvestCall to modify their mission to focus on roofs damaged here during Delta. Building new houses was cost-prohibitive but fixing the roofs fully as well as related damages would mitigate future storm impacts.
Volunteers visited in late summer to pare down the list of homes to repair to those that matched the skill sets and availability of HarvestCall volunteers, some of whom are highly skilled and either work in the building trades or have retired from the trades.
Tim Slagel, HarvestCall ministry coordinator, said an advance crew traveled to Acadiana in December to make preparations for the full work crew, which includes 22 full-time people and more than 40 additional volunteers. In all, some 70 volunteers made the journey to Acadiana with 12 trailers and 25 vehicles by early January. They set up camp at Acadiana Baptist Center near Eunice.
'It’s really anyone who can come'
Slagel and his wife, Barb, become year-round volunteers for HarvestCall after they retired. They were drawn to the ministry after E-4 tornadoes battered their town of Washington, Illinois on Nov. 17, 2013. Six church families lost their homes in that storm. Donated money flowed into the community in the storm’s wake, and the Slagels’ pastor asked Tim, who had been a carpenter before attending college and who had been a project manager for Caterpillar, to find out more about how to wisely spend money that was donated to the town and how to respond in disasters.
Slagel said now every year the church seeks out projects for repairs. Their crews include people who have been contractors, construction leaders, skilled laborers, electricians and more in addition to general helpers. The full-time crews will spend 11 weeks in Acadiana — this year’s mission ends in two weeks — and short-term volunteers come in for a week or two at a time.
“It’s really anyone who can come,” Barb Slagel said. The goal is to make the homes “safe, secure and sanitary.” They cannot fix every problem in the home, but they can meet the safe, secure and sanitary standard.
Volunteers this year included brothers Jesse and Nathan Schlatter, who drove from their homes in Toledo, Ohio to participate in the project for the first time. They are spending a week on the worksite on Louisiana Avenue.
“We’ve been removing old windows and helping install new ones, making them tight,” Jesse Schlatter said. “We’ve been learning new stuff, making ourselves helpful. It’s an opportunity to serve.”
Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said many of the homes that have been getting new roofs now had damaged or weakened roofs even before Delta hit. In some cases, that meant water entered the homes below the roofline, creating major damages elsewhere in the home. By replacing the roof and bolstering the homes, these jobs mitigate against future damage. The home on Louisiana Avenue had substantial damage to the kitchen that began with the porous roof on the home that eventually led to other damages.
The Slagels said when they return to their homes in the spring, they will almost immediately start investigating future projects for next year. Tim Slagel said an online volunteer signup for this mission began at noon Nov. 17; within minutes, most of the volunteer slots were claimed, mostly by church members. This was the Slagels’ fourth year of managing the disaster recovery project.
Tim Slagal said that the church depends on the local knowledge of groups such as Rebuilding Together Acadiana to find appropriate homes for repair and to help with securing and storing materials. That was particularly hard this year, with shortages on many materials.
“For us, this is year-round,” Tim Slagel said of the work. “We go at a different pace, depending on the time of year.”
He said local suppliers were generous to the project and almost all the necessary materials were secured. Rebuilding Together Acadiana and the church group shared costs.
An exception: Non-standard windows were virtually impossible to find. In most cases, the volunteers built new window spaces on homes to make them standard size so that work could proceed.
A continuing need
Ware said Delta damaged thousands of homes in Louisiana, and they continue to work on the list of damaged homes. She said Rebuilding Together cherishes groups like HarvestCall that bring skilled labor and do high-quality work.
She said houses that are chosen for work include those whose owners were underinsured or who could not secure Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. Some homeowners had insurance but the deductible was too steep.
Ware said that the real cost of materials secured by her program and HarvestCall was about $550,000. Volunteer general labor was valued at about $355,000 and the value of skilled labor was several thousand dollars more. No one receives pay from HarvestCall.
In total, Ware said, the value of project work that will be completed is about $1.5 million.
She said about 70 houses remain on Rebuilding Together Acadiana’s repair list from Delta.