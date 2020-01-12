For the second time in less than a year, members of Greater Union Baptist Church gathered in the quiet, overnight hours to mourn and comfort, pray and sing in an effort to process their shared loss.
This time, they met Saturday morning at the home of their pastor, who died unexpectedly at the age of 66. Nine months earlier, they gathered at their Opelousas church as it burned to the ground.
"It's sort of like déjà vu," said Celina Richard, the church's secretary. "We were doing almost the same thing. We're hurt, but we're trying to be strong. We're somber, but we know we're an example for the world."
The Rev. Harry Richard, who is not related to Celina Richard, died early Saturday morning. Those close to the family said congestive heart failure is the suspected cause of death.
The pastor, who was described as an avid rabbit hunter, had returned Friday from a hunting trip, retired to his chair in the living room and dozed off, according to church staff. A few hours later, when his family tried to wake him, he was unresponsive, they said.
Word spread quickly, and a few dozen people ventured through a strong storm to be at the family's side.
"We were all there," Celina Richard said. "Church members, family friends, acquaintances, everyone. The wind was blowing and limbs were flying, and people were losing their hats, but it didn't matter."
Ronald Milburn, a deacon at Greater Union, said Saturday's overnight gathering was similar yet different from the one last April after someone set fire to their church.
"They both were shocking situations," Milburn said. "But it was different. With the church, we were in a panic but couldn't stop the fire. In this situation, there was no panicking. He looked just like he was sleeping. It looked like there was no struggle, no tossing, no fight. But it was still unbelievable to see your pastor, your friend, sitting there lifeless."
The Rev. Harry Richard served as head pastor of Greater Union Baptist Church for more than 16 years. He worked as an assistant pastor before that.
He is remembered as a strong leader who trusted those who worked under him. He loved his family and animals, and he had a knack for telling jokes that weren't especially funny, his staff said.
His grandfather was a founding member of the historically black church.
The pastor led his congregation through a difficult time after his church was one of three in St. Landry Parish burned to the ground last spring.
"Reverend Richard's legacy is going to be one for the nation," Milburn said. "His legacy is going to be leading us in the right direction when the world tried to tear us apart. He said, 'Let's pray for whoever's at fault. Let's pray for them and this nation.'"
Holden Matthews is accused of setting fire to three historically African American Baptist churches between March 26 and April 4 of 2019.
Matthews was indicted by a federal grand jury in June on three counts of using fire to commit a felony and three counts of intentionally damaging religious property, which is considered a hate crime.
His trial is scheduled for Feb. 10.
The first church destroyed was St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre on March 26, then Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 2, followed by Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 4.
The three congregations have continued meeting in temporary spaces since the fires destroyed their churches, which had each been active in their communities for over 100 years.
They're all planning to rebuild, but it's been a slow process.
Architectural plans had recently been approved by the Greater Union congregation of about 125 people, church leaders said. They actually have a meeting this week with a contractor to discuss the next steps.
It's too soon to know who will lead the church going forward, said the Rev. Freddie Jack, president of Louisiana's Seventh District Missionary Baptist Association.
"I really feel for the congregation because not only are they without an edifice; now they're without a pastor," Jack said. "The pastor usually serves as the shepherd to the flock. He's the one they look to for comfort and direction. And now, they're at a standstill."
For now, the Greater Union congregation will continue meeting at the Keystone Lodge in Opelousas as it has for the last nine months.
That first Sunday morning after losing their church building, The Rev. Richard led his congregation in worship with a song they know well.
"I've got a feeling everything's gonna be alright," the gospel hymn goes. "Be alright, be alright, be alright."
Celina Richard said those are the words the pastor would share with his church family if he were here today.
The Rev. Richard is survived by his wife, Evelyn Richard, and three adult children, Harith, Haven and Eisha Richard.
Funeral arrangements are pending.