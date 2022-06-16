Louisiana is the third deadliest state in the country when it comes to distracted driving, according to a report released Monday.
The study, produced by Zutobi, an online driver education resource platform, relied on the latest data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in March.
The report ranked each state from the best to worst. And it showed that a total of 166 distracted driving fatalities occurred in Louisiana in 2020.
The state reported 4.86 distracted driving deaths for every 100,000 drivers, and 19.82% of all fatal crashes in the state were caused by distracted driving, resulting in a severity score of 50.19, the third-worst in the country.
According to the study, the first worst state was New Mexico, with 10.05 deaths per 100,000 drivers and a severity score of 99.98. The second worst state was Kansas, receiving a severity score of 51.21.
The state with the least distracted driving resulted Mississippi with a severity score of 4.62, and only 1.5% of the state's fatal crashes reported to have been due to distracted driving. Mississippi was followed by California (5.46), Nevada (6.21), and Connecticut (6.69).
Distracted driving is defined as driving while doing another activity that takes the driver’s attention away from the road. Being less focused on driving, distracted drivers are more likely to be involved in a motor vehicle crash.
Since 2015, the total number of distracted driving crashes resulting in an injury have bounced between 265,000 and 295,000 crashes each year. In 2020, the number dropped to 215,000, data showed. Still, more than 3,100 people were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver.
The NHTSA divided the most common driver distractions into several categories, including cell phone use, reading, looking at an external object, applying makeup, and eating.
The company conducting the study noted data had been gathered from several governmental websites, including the Fatality and Injury Reporting System Tool developed by NHTSA, the use of electronic devices, and fatal road crashes and injuries involving different age groups.
But all of these figures are significantly underestimated because distracted driving offenses are largely self-reported, according to Jessica Bedwell, executive staff officer at the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
“Our office can confirm that distracted driving is a growing problem in Louisiana, but data currently available do not depict the true breadth of the problem we know exists,” she said. “Unless a crash produces severe or fatal injuries, there often is not any cell phone evidence available.”
Speaking on a mobile phone while driving can double the risk of a crash, while texting increased the risk by up to six times, according to the study. The report found that about 13% of fatal distracted driving accidents can be attributed to cell phones.
In an observational survey conducted by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission in 2019, 31.2% of all drivers observed were engaged in at least a second task to driving, Bedwell noted.
“Of these observations, cell phones accounted for three of the six most frequently observed behaviors which included manipulating a cell phone, talking and singing, holding a phone to ear, eating and drinking, smoking, and having a phone in hand,” she said.
According to the study, men are more likely to be distracted while driving than women.
In Louisiana, 116 men were involved in fatal distracted crashes, while only 37 were women. Nationwide, only Texas (246), Florida (190), and Illinois (150) had a higher number of distracted male drivers involved in fatal car accidents.
Last year was particularly bad for fatal car crashes in Lafayette Parish, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said in a November interview with The Advocate that the agency noted an increase in concerning driving behavior.
“People think they are able to go faster,” he said.
Lafayette Parish followed state and national trends. It represented about 12% of the fatalities and 23% of the crashes in Louisiana in 2021, data showed. Additionally, the state experienced its most deadly Thanksgiving weekend in seven years, with a total of 15 crashes and 20 fatalities reported between Nov. 24-29, 2021.
Louisiana State Police said that the Troop I has already investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2022.