Acadiana blood banks have seen a decrease in donations in recent weeks, which staff attribute to the pandemic and active hurricane season.
It takes about 275 blood donations per day to meet patient demands at south Louisiana hospitals, according to numbers from Vitalant and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
"It is imperative to have a steady blood supply available to support our patients," said Aysha Kaplan, who handles recruitment for the Lourdes Blood Donor Center. "The need for blood never stops and there is no substitute for human blood when it is needed for a patient."
The average amount of blood used during any transfusion is about 3 pints, or that of three donors, according to a national blood collection and utilization survey by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Newborn babies might use only a few tablespoons of blood, the report says, whereas a cancer patient can use up to 400 units of blood, platelets and plasma throughout their entire treatment.
Even when supplies are better, Acadiana hospitals still use more blood than they receive through donations. Both Lourdes and Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, rely on other donation centers to keep up with the demand.
"We rely on daily imports from our sister blood centers in other states to sustain the use of blood in the hospitals we serve," said Mitzi Breaux, spokesperson for Vitalant's Lafayette center. "If more people in south Louisiana became regular blood donors, donating at least twice a year every year, we could eventually sustain our own patients' blood use without relying on our sister centers."
Several Vitalant centers have been impacted by hurricanes Laura and Sally and wildfires on the West Coast, Breaux said.
That, coupled with a general fear people have of donating during a pandemic, has resulted in an especially low inventory of O-negative blood at the Lafayette blood bank.
Lourdes has seen critically low inventories of all blood types, except for AB-negative.
"It is safe to donate blood," Kaplan said. "Lourdes Blood Donor Center has implemented several new safety measures in response to COVID-19 to provide a safe donation experience for blood donors who visit our local donor center."
Blood donation drives at schools, churches and businesses typically keep shelves stocked for emergencies. These events have dropped significantly since mid-March, when Louisiana's first COVID-19 cases were confirmed.
Blood drives at high schools and colleges typically account for one-third of all collection efforts in Louisiana, according to Breaux. Vitalant is looking for new blood drive opportunities to fill the gap of donations typically collected at schools.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can reach out to Vitalant at 337-235-5433 or Lourdes at 337-470-4483.
Interested in making an individual donation? Lourdes Blood Center at 4809 Ambasador Caffery Parkway, suite 360, accepts donations from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Vitalant at 1503 Bertrand Drive accepts donations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.