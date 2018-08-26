NEW IBERIA — Isaac Romero, the 23-year-old son of Craig Romero, a former state Senator and former Iberia Parish President and the current Port of Iberia director, died in a car crash Saturday, KATC-TV is reporting.
The crash involved a single vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Sugar Mill Road near Jane Street, said Capt. John Babin with the New Iberia Police Department.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 2409 Coteau Road in New Iberia. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.