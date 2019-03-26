The Lafayette City-Parish Council took the advice of its attorneys over that of the Louisiana Attorney General's Office on Tuesday in approving an ordinance to correct precinct errors associated with a Dec. 8 home rule charter measure.
The charter measure approved by voters in a low-turnout election splits the nine-person city-parish council into a five-person city council and a five-person parish council for the first time since consolidated government went into effect in 1996.
The precinct descriptions and maps of the new city and parish council districts were not part of the ballot language but were supporting information. The errors and the omission of at least one city precinct wasn't discovered until the election results were certified, leading to debate over whether another home rule charter vote is needed or whether the errors could be fixed with a council ordinance.
An assistant attorney general, a few hours before Tuesday's council meeting, issued a two-page opinion in response to a request submitted Monday by state Sen. Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville, who represents only 16 precincts in Lafayette Parish, according to Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux.
Hensgens, who was elected Nov. 6, asked for an opinion on whether the precinct errors could be corrected by council ordinance or requires a vote of residents. The AG's office opined a charter amendment is needed, which requires a vote of the public.
City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott and his legal team spent three weeks researching the charter, state laws and AG opinions in preparing an 11-page opinion to the council in which they determined the only way to correct the precincts is with a council ordinance.
Escott restated his confidence Tuesday in the local attorneys' opinion over that of the AG's office.
"It does not change my opinion at all.," he said. "It does not affect my confidence level ... in my opinion."
An attorney general opinion is not legally binding on the council. Escott, as part of his 11-page research, presented the council with a previous attorney general opinion that said a public vote is not allowed to change precincts.
The council rejected an attempt by Councilman William Theriot to defer the ordinance 30 days for Escott to meet with the AG's office to iron out the matter and instead adopted an ordinance correcting the precincts. Voting against changing the precincts by ordinance were Theriot, Council Chairman Jared Bellard and Councilman Pat Lewis.
Unless a lawsuit is filed challenging the council's action, elections for the new city and parish councils will be Oct. 12. Qualifying for those races begins Aug. 6. The winners would take office in January 2020.