A top aide in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office who was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint has submitted his resignation effective at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Pat Magee, a resident of Lafayette and head of the criminal division of Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office since 2018, made the announcement early Thursday afternoon in a statement to The Acadiana Advocate.

"Due to recent false and unjust allegations against me and after an exhaustive and gut-wrenching investigation, which concluded my conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment, I have made this personal and very difficult decision," Magee said in a statement Thursday to The Acadiana Advocate.

Magee's resignation follows publication of the four-page complaint Monday after a Baton Rouge judge on March 4 ordered Landry to release it with names of the complainant and alleged victims removed.

The matter went to court because Landry sued The Advocate reporter Andrea Gallo on Feb. 5, nearly two months after she filed a public records request for a copy of the Nov. 20 sexual harassment complaint.

Following an investigation by the law firm Taylor Porter, Magee was placed on administrative leave for 38 days beginning Dec. 7. His pay was docked $20,559 and he was ordered to attend training sessions on leadership, professionalism and conflict management. Landry refused to release the complaint citing privacy issues.

None of the allegations in the complaint involved sexual advances, inappropriate touching or requests for sexual favors, the investigation concluded, describing Magee's comments as "joking in nature."

The complaint filed by a third party recounts incidences the person either allegedly witnessed or that victims allegedly described involving Magee.

The complainant wrote that "while (Magee) is gregarious at times and can be a joy to work with, at other times he can be very difficult" and reminded employees he is "close friends" with the Attorney General.

Landry and Magee attended Southern University law school together.

Among the allegations are that Magee declined to promote a woman because she was too attractive for him to work with.

The complainant also alleged Magee rejected their suggestion of an experienced female attorney to assist with a rape case because she was "old and ugly" and instead suggested a younger, inexperienced attorney "because male jurors would want to have sex with her."

In his statement Thursday, Magee said it has been an honor to be the first Black man to serve as director of the state Department of Justice Criminal Division. A former assistant district attorney for the 15th Judicial District court in Lafayette under long-time former District Attorney Mike Harson, Magee also served as a litigation attorney and served in the Louisiana National Guard.

"Throughout my entire career," he wrote, "my prosecutorial philosophy has been to lead with compassion when appropriate and be aggressive in dispensing justice to those responsible when necessary.