A team of Lafayette Parish school resource officers wound their way through a maze of rooms Friday in search of a man armed with a gun. All they knew was that a principal and janitor were trapped inside a local school after a gunman had come on campus.
This was one scenario presented to school resource officers at a planned ALERRT training focused on shooters and other active threats on campus.
Small teams navigated a makeshift maze inside a warehouse at the sheriff’s office’s safety complex on West Willow Street as simulated rounds were fired and alarms blared. The groups searched for the shooter while encountering surprises, such as a second gunman. Once complete, the groups debriefed with instructors to analyze what they did well and what could be improved.
ALERRT, or advanced law enforcement rapid response training, was developed by Texas State University and partners in 2002 to address the need for research-based active shooter response training in the country. In 2013, the training curriculum was recognized as the national standard by the FBI, the center’s website says.
Valerie Ponseti, public information officer for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the agency has used the training method for years. Friday’s training hosted by LPSO was open to school resource officers from all agencies in the parish, including the Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Lafayette, Scott and Youngsville police departments.
Ponseti said a main training goal is to overwhelm and pressure officers now so they know how to navigate a high anxiety, high pressure event like a school shooting without hesitating or second-guessing when it counts.
“The sheriff recently spoke at the school board meeting and to echo what he said, parents in this parish can expect their SROs to respond in these types of situations and respond actively. They’re being trained on that exactly right now – engaging with the threat and not standing back,” the public information officer said.
Their comments alluded to the disastrous law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in May that killed 19 students and two teachers. The shooting has again thrust school security into the spotlight, heightening concerns among parents who want to know what agencies are doing to protect their children at school.
LPSO Deputy SWAT Commander Karry Falcon, father to a kindergartener and a second-grader, understands parents’ concerns. But while an event like Uvalde may serve as a call to action or jolt for parents, for local law enforcement it’s an example of why emphasis is already placed on frequent training and at-all-times readiness, he said.
“Our job is to always be prepared for that to happen here at any point and I believe 100% as best as we can we are,” Falcon said.
Trainings like Friday’s are a key element of preparedness.
Ponseti said the sheriff’s office hosts active threat trainings each summer but also works to fit trainings in over holidays and on days when students are off campus. They also look for opportunities to maximize training time, like by finding lower priced simunitions, or non-lethal training ammunition, to allow trainees to complete more practice rounds, she said.
Falcon said they hosted active threat trainings at five LPSS schools this summer. Being on campus provides an added level of realism that forces SROs to view the school grounds in a new light and separate their positive, engaged everyday routine from the needed work when a threat is on campus, he said.
“If you go into something that you’ve never been involved with before, the unknown is the worst part. We try to take out the unknown as much as possible for them. It’s consistent – it’s year in, year out,” Falcon said.
Focusing on consistency in training doesn’t mean local law enforcement isn’t on alert for cutting-edge technologies or approaches that can give officers a leg up to either prevent a school threat or quickly dispatch a threat, the deputy SWAT commander said.
Ponseti said the sheriff’s office worked with the school system over the summer to have police radios and a dispatch radio hub installed in each public school in the parish.
Each school will have two portable radios for staff use and a main hub equipped with a panic button; if hit, the button will immediately open up a direct line of communication with law enforcement. Even if staff are in a situation where they can’t speak, responders will be able to listen in to what’s happening and relay more information to those first on the scene, she said.
The sheriff’s office and the Lafayette Parish School System also announced in May a planned tie-in of the school’s phone lines to the Lafayette Communications System emergency call center to help speed response.
The added technology builds on the ground-level intelligence gathering work SROs do each day through relationship building with students and staff. While “physical security is paramount,” the soft work officers do helps with crime prevention and investigations, the public information officer said.
“Not all threats are going to be physical off the bat. There are signs in some of these situations. Social media posts, kids talking to each other, writing things on the wall in the bathroom, rumors around the school. If those relationships are established I would say that those students would be a lot more likely to go up to their SRO and say, ‘I heard this is going on, it made me feel weird,’” Ponseti said.