LaToya Frances doesn't know where she would be without the Domingue Recreation Center.
Frances, 43, spent her summers attending camps there and eventually would go on to lead the camps by the time she turned 18.
Now, she takes her 9-year-old son, Brailyn, to the Domingue Center. It's a place for baseball, volleyball and basketball, of course, but it's also a place where math tutoring, educational presentations and group fitness classes take place.
"I am a product of these rec centers," Frances said. "And we need these rec centers now more than ever during the pandemic."
Frances and her son were among about 50 people gathered Sunday outside the Domingue Center in an attempt to raise awareness and encourage action.
"This is a movement, not a moment," said Marja Broussard, president of the Acadiana branch of the NAACP. "We plan to do whatever it takes to bring the much needed improvements to north Lafayette."
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory and his director of minority affairs, Carlos Harvin, were invited to Sunday's event. All members of the Lafayette City and Parish councils were also invited, Broussard said.
The only one in attendance was Parish Council member A.B. Rubin.
Gerald Boudreaux, the longtime parks and rec director who retired earlier this year, was also at the event.
"It's important that we continue to support the system that I had the blessing and the pleasure to work in over 40 years," Boudreaux said. "We've started seeing the numbers, the economic impact of the pandemic. We've started to see that it wasn't really Chicken Little, the sky's falling, at least not in this area."
Herb Pucci Green, a community activist who teaches percussion, was one of the people who addressed the group. He reminded the attendees that the affected rec centers might be located on the north side of Lafayette, but they'll eventually affect those on the south side, too.
"If you don't participate in the process for the good of all people, we all lose," Green said.
Meeting in the Park focused on keeping the recreation centers open in north Lafayette, restoring 37 jobs that were eliminated and motivating the community to attend Tuesday's council meetings.
An event by the same name was held July 19 at Heymann Park, which is home to another recreational facility slated for closure.
"We just want for people to listen to what is being said, to come together, to work together," Frances said. "But to work in a peaceful, calm, nonviolent way and hear ideas of how we can work together. When you work together, and you work in solidarity, you can get a lot accomplished."
Guillory, in July, announced the closing of four recreation centers in predominantly Black neighborhoods of north Lafayette.
After public outcry and allegations that he was targeting Black people, the mayor-president has since tried to walk that back, saying the centers will remain open. But Guillory also recently accepted proposals from three outside entities interested in operating the centers on behalf of the city-parish government.
On Friday, 37 employees of the parks and recreation department lost their jobs.
"We're demanding the 37 employees be rehired," Broussard said. "And our recreation centers be restored to what they were before the proposed cuts."
Guillory authorized the layoffs with 11 weeks remaining in the current fiscal year, citing the need to make cuts because of sales tax revenue lost during the coronavirus business closures, despite a projected $33 million city fund balance at the end of the fiscal year on Oct. 31.
"We know exactly what's going on," Boudreaux said. "So I'm here today to support the community who supported me for over 40 years."
Boudreaux said the 37 employees were offered to return to work as part-time employees, without benefits, which Boudreaux said is an insult to those who have dedicated themselves to the community parks and centers.
"They lost health coverage for themselves and their families during a pandemic," Boudreaux said. "They lost health coverage during a pandemic."
Advocate staff writer Claire Taylor contributed to this report.