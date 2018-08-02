Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Ville Platte man on July 26 for shooting a whooping crane in Evangeline Parish, the agency announced Thursday.
Agents cited Gilvin P. Aucoin, 52, for violating the Endangered Species Act after he admitted to shooting a whooping crane, LDWF said in a news release.
Agents were notified about a shot whooping crane found near a crawfish pond in the northeast corner of Evangeline Parish. Agents responded to the area and questioned Aucoin, who was working on the land at the time the crane was shot.
During questioning he admitted to shooting the crane with a .22 caliber rifle on July 25 while working on the property. Agents seized the rifle.
Violating the Endangered Species Act could bring up to a $50,000 fine and a year in jail.
LDWF has released 125 whooping cranes since 2011 and is currently tracking 65 whooping cranes. The female crane in this case was released in 2011.