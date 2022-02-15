Services have been set for Douglas Elias Ashy Sr., a longtime Lafayette businessman and philanthropist who died Monday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Ashy, 91, died Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass. The Rev. F. Hampton Davis and Rev. Howard Blessing will co-celebrate. The family will accept visitors at Martin & Castille's downtown location from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
A Rosary will be prayed Friday evening at 6 p.m.at Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Ashy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ena Claire Moss Ashy; children, siblings, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called him "Popper."
Ashy was a graduate of Lafayette High, where he met his wife, Claire, according to his obituary. He attended Spencer's Business College and began working in the business materials industry, which led to the opening his first business, Doug Ashy Lumber, at the age of 30. A 1962 fire destroyed that business, but competitors, customers and friends helped him rebuild the current Doug Ashy Building Materials, his obituary states.
His sons managed and grew the business after his retirement, and the company is now operated by the third generation of Ashys.
Ashy also served with numerous community organizations. He helped organize St. Joseph Diner and St. Joseph Shelter for Men, was a charter member of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and was the recipient of the Civic Cup Award for Lafayette in 1987 and the Leadership in Philanthropy Award for Lafayette Parish in 2021.