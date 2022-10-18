Robert Judge, who voted to ban books of a sexual nature and attempted to fire a librarian over a gay teen book display, was elected to serve a second year as president of the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control.
Five board members voted Monday to re-elect Judge. Three voted for Shane Landers, a budget analyst with Lafayette Consolidated Government who was appointed to the board by Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
At first, Erasto Padron Jr., attending his first meeting since his appointment Oct. 4 by the Parish Council, abstained from voting. With the vote tied at 3-3, the board's legal adviser said Judge could vote, so he voted for himself, bringing the tally to 4-3 in his favor. Five votes were needed, so Padron cast the deciding vote for Judge.
Voting for Judge were Stephanie Armbruster, Daniel Kelly, David Pitre, Judge and Padron. Voting for Landers were James Thomas, Joan Wingate and Landers.
James Thomas was unanimously elected vice president.
In his first term as president, Judge attempted to remove librarians from a committee considering library patrons' requests to ban books, scheduled a special board meeting to fire a librarian knowing she had surgery scheduled the next day and instructed a Sheriff's deputy to arrest an LGBTQ+ advocate for interrupting a meeting.