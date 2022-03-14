Like all things Je’Nelle Chargois did, the idea for the African American Heritage Foundation’s ‘Heritage Quilt’ stemmed from her love for her community and its history.
The quilt features 81 squares that help tell the story of the Black and Creole community in southwest Louisiana, highlighting prominent residents and places that anchored the community and made the region a better, more vibrant and equitable place to live.
Chargois, a longtime radio host and Lafayette civic leader, died in November 2018, roughly five months into the quilt’s creation.
In the wake of her passing, her brother and sister-in-law, George and Pearly Alfred, and daughter, Maisha Chargois Drexler, have helped promote the quilt in the region to carry forward local history and keep the flame of Chargois’ passion burning.
Pearly Alfred was one of about nine women who helped bring the quilt from idea to reality. Each woman brought different skills to the project: some researched, some quilted and others threaded needles or helped iron the finished squares, she said.
When Chargois became ill, Pearly Alfred promised her sister-in-law she would see the quilt through.
The women worked on the quilt five days a week from June 2018 to January 2019, gathering at the Southern Consumers Cooperative building on Surrey Street whenever they could, sometimes meeting at night if they couldn’t make it during the day, Pearly Alfred said.
Pearly Alfred sewed color-coded borders to the quilted squares to signify categories such as religion, commerce, politics, community development, medicine, music and education. She then sewed the squares together into the completed quilt, and sent the quilt to professionals who completed the final allover quilting design.
Images of the women at work run along the bottom row of the quilt. Pearly Alfred said the collaboration was a beautiful opportunity for fellowship and learning about their shared history.
“Everyone may have known a piece of it, but together [the quilt] told a story of a treasured past. It told of a community that used what they had, that valued what they had and that respected their community and each other. They did what they had to do to make the community what they wanted it to be,” she said.
George Alfred similarly made a promise to his sister to keep the African American Heritage Foundation and its signature events going in her absence. The siblings were close, sharing weekly lunches and daily phone calls. A favorite topic of conversation for Chargois was local history and how to honor those who laid the foundation while pushing forward, he said.
“As long as I can remember, she wanted to do things for the community,” George Alfred said.
“She loved people…She just had a knack for community. That was her God-given gift,” Pearly Alfred said.
The African American Heritage Foundation annually hosts the Black heritage parade in Lafayette, the Creole Rendezvous in Heymann Park with Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission and Senior Citizens Day, a gratitude event for community elders with provided meals, music and activities, George Alfred said.
The group also continues to collect information about the people featured on the Heritage Quilt, building a more robust record of their histories as family members and residents come forward with new details, he said.
Though the Heritage Quilt was completed in spring 2019, touring it didn’t ramp up until this spring, when the group began promoting it online and reaching out to local schools offering to present the quilt as an educational tie-in with Black History Month, George Alfred said.
One stop was at L.J. Alleman Middle School.
Eighth-grade Louisiana history teacher Rachel Theriot said the history curriculum is ordered such that lessons on post-Civil War Reconstruction and the beginnings of the Jim Crow era typically align with Black History Month, but she was looking for more opportunities to spotlight Black success stories and inspiring local history.
“I had a student who said, ‘Ms. Theriot, I feel like during Black History Month we learn so much about the hardships of Black people but I wish we could focus more on their achievements,’” Theriot said.
Soon after, Drexler contacted the school proposing a presentation of the quilt. The women connected and arranged to have all eighth-graders view the quilt in late February, with a presentation from the Alfreds.
Theriot said the kids were ecstatic throughout the show-and-tell. Several had questions about people on the quilt who looked familiar, a few wanted to know when and where they could see it again and some shook the Alfreds’ hands in thanks at the end.
The quilt drove home that history, especially local history, is not far removed from the students’ lives, the educator said.
“It makes it more real. These are names that they’re familiar with. They’re names that we see on street signs. They probably have grandparents or parents that know these people. I think it makes it so real and a part of their actual life, not just a textbook or something they see on TV,” she said. “I think it helps them realize that it could be them. They could contribute to the world.”
Pearly Afred said the big thing she wants children and others to absorb after seeing the quilt is the importance of using your gifts and your position to better your community and surroundings.
That’s what the people honored on the quilt did, she said.
Demetrius Dorsey, an employee of the Heymanns, was instrumental in getting his employers to spearhead what is now Heymann Park on South Orange Street, the first park and recreation center devoted to Lafayette’s Black residents during segregation, Pearly Alfred said.
Angelina “TeeMa” Mercier Angelle, of Carencro, became a political force and operated “The Dixie Club,” which she used as a gathering place to register Black voters and hold political meetings, and a refuge to educate Black children and offer recreational opportunities like movie screenings when they were denied access elsewhere during segregation, she said.
“All the people on that quilt just used what they knew – and it worked. It improved and it enhanced and it made better the entire community,” Pearly Alfred said.
“You’ve got a gift that’s been given to you to make your community great, to make your community better. Use yours, and don’t worry about what everybody else is doing. You do the best you can with what you’ve got,” she said.