Family and friends of 16-year-old Jace Judice are hopeful the outpouring of love following his death will continue to reverberate through the community long after he’s gone, as a tribute to a boy who loved openly and always left joy in his wake.

The 16-year-old was laid to rest Friday with a service at St. Jules Catholic Church.

The teenager was killed in a crash on La. 723 at Pitt Road in Lafayette Parish around 4 a.m. Monday, after a truck he was riding in unrestrained with two other teens failed to make a turn and struck a ditch embankment after leaving the road. The teen driver was cited, Louisiana State Police said.

Students at Lafayette High School, where Jace was a junior, started a grassroots effort to convert their planned “Black Out” dress code for the Lafayette High vs. Acadiana High football game into a “Blue Out” in Jace’s honor; blue was the 16-year-old’s favorite color.

Word spread, and students and fans at Acadiana High and other area schools adopted the effort to memorialize the teen. Jace’s parents, Roch and Jill Judice, joined the community to complete the coin toss at Friday’s game.

“We went to the game last night and it’s been a tremendous, tremendous healing. There still needs to be so much more, but the love that’s just pouring out — it’s growing and growing. I’m in awe of watching how the love and concern is also starting to bring those young people comfort and peace. There’s still a long way to go, but after last night my wife and I were more at peace. It’s just been a beautiful thing,” Roch Judice said.

Jace, the youngest of nine children, loved being part of a large family — always playing with his nieces, nephews and cousins at every opportunity — and that affinity for groups translated to everything he did, from honor chorus to soccer to lacrosse, which the teen had recently taken up, his dad said.

Loving others came naturally to his son, Roch Judice said.

Jace was always excited to make new friends, often befriending kids new to town and kids that often fell to the periphery. His interest wasn’t limited to his peers; he often made a point to build relationships with the adults in his life, from teachers and coaches to the parents of friends, his father said.

Jace had a warm, crazy laugh and always brought fun to everything. He was known for his hugs; he would smile so big, one eye would squint almost closed, and his arms would kick up almost like a cartoon mummy’s as he prepared to embrace you, Roch Judice chuckled in memory.

“He had no shame in telling people he loved them...he was unencumbered and I think that’s really unique and we all should be more like that,” his father said.

It’s been a difficult year for the Judices. Jace’s brother, Jacques, died in April. Roch Judice said the family was just beginning to reach a new stage in their grief over Jacques when Jace’s loss rocked them.

The tenderness and vulnerability they were already experiencing has made a second loss even deeper, he said, but leaning heavily on their Catholic faith through increased prayer and communing with other faithful, and the support of friends, family and the community, has helped make it more bearable.

“It’s uncharted territory. There are moments of recollection and joy, and there’s unexplained moments of deep sadness,” Roch Judice said.

In their grief, Roch Judice said he and his wife, Jill, have been concerned about the grief and healing of Jace’s friends and classmates and have felt called to help in their journeys toward closure. They don’t want anger and confusion to darken their lives when Jace would call them to compassion and generosity, he said.

On Thursday, at a memorial service for Jace, the couple prayed over anyone who needed it, including the two boys who were with Jace during the crash. Roch Judice said his family knows those boys are hurting like they are and are carrying a heavy burden they don’t deserve, and they want to love them as best they can. Embracing them felt natural, he said.

“We know that God wants us to love people. And Jace — what kind of tribute to Jace, if we didn’t? He loved those kids...if he loved those kids, I should love those kids, and all the other kids,” he said.

Lafayette High counselor Charles Songy, the boys’ soccer team sponsor, said he and other faculty members have been guiding students through their grief, and witnessing the broad cross section of students who loved and knew Jace has been stunning. Jace was friends with every kind of person, he said.

“We like to say we’re the Lafayette High family and he played a part in that togetherness by bringing different people together and making that family that we talk about. It’s a cool thing to say but it takes people like Jace to do that, for it to be more than just something you say,” Songy said.

Jace was the kind of student who made a lasting impression on his teachers and peers, said Lindsay Smythe Doucet, a former Lafayette High French teacher. As a freshman in her French II class, Jace already had a strong sense of self and was carving a place out for himself in the school community, she said.

The teen was competitive and always put “rubber to the road” during group projects and in-class activities, the educator said. If Jace were absent, his peers always noticed; he made everyone’s classroom experience better, whether rallying the room with his energy during the last hour of the day, or cracking jokes to put a smile on someone’s face.

His energy was palpable, the former LHS teacher said.

“You have those kids that you just know the mark they would have left on the world based on who they were as a person and how much life they brought to people...It’s just tough,” Smythe Doucet said.

The 16-year-old joined the soccer team his freshman year, the latest in a long line of Judice soccer players at LHS, and while he wasn’t the most talented player, he was a unifier, Songy said. He always gave his best no matter what was asked of him and that spirit was contagious, he said.

“He was that kind of teammate who could bring out the best in his teammates,” the counselor said.