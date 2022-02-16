An Avoyelles Parish resident who is being treated for drug dependency said she didn't learn that her health care provider had been arrested for human trafficking until she called his clinic last week to reschedule an appointment.
The woman, who asked not to be identified by name, received an alert on her phone Feb. 8 that a prescription had been called in to her pharmacy ahead of her Feb. 9 appointment at Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery, which she said was unusual. The pharmacy alert reminded her to call the Alexandria clinic to reschedule the appointment because she had just been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"And I couldn't get in touch," she said. "Every time I'd call, it says Axis is now closed and tells you to call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency. I looked on Facebook to try to message them there, and that's when an article popped up about him being in jail."
Mark deClouet Jr., a Lafayette nurse practitioner who has been widely recognized for helping others overcome addiction, was arrested a week earlier in Alexandria on multiple drug charges, criminal conspiracy and human trafficking. He is accused of providing narcotics to women known to suffer from drug addiction in exchange for sexual favors.
Cynthia Beverly, who served as the CEO of Axis Behavioral Health, confirmed that both of deClouet's clinics are now closed.
The Lafayette clinic closed in January, and the Alexandria clinic closed in the aftermath of deClouet's Feb. 1 arrest.
"Mark was the sole owner, and it was a sole proprietorship," Beverly said. "The brand of the clinics was associated with everything that happened."
Lafayette patients were referred to a new nurse practitioner who opened a new clinic in the same space last month. Alexandria patients are being referred to Caring Choices Clinic.
"All the employees have been let go and laid off, so we don't have much more information," Beverly said. "But it is very heartbreaking to all of us. We care very much for all of those patients."
The Alexandria clinic had two doctors and three nurse practitioners, including deClouet. Each medical provider saw hundreds of patients, Beverly said. The clinic also had six staff members who worked on the administrative side.
Beverly said it's possible that the Alexandria clinic's closure will overwhelm an already taxed health care system, also noting that Axis doctors and other nurse practitioners may be able to eventually see their patients again when they find employment elsewhere.
In the meantime, however, there is a vulnerable patient population that is at risk of serious withdrawal or relapse if they go without suboxone, a prescription medication used to treat those addicted to opioid drugs.
"It's the most vulnerable of the patient populations," said Dodd Davis, a licensed Lafayette social worker familiar with the situation. "If somebody is on suboxone and there's only one clinic where they can get it and then that clinic closes, what's next? I know how that thought process will work. It's going to be a panic type of feeling. There's a lot of anxiety around that with these patients. Many already have mental health conditions that could be exacerbated by this."
For patients who suffer from drug dependency, the clinic's abrupt closure and lack of communication has been concerning. The Avoyelles Parish resident said she eventually found out the Alexandria clinic had closed through word of mouth.
"They might not have reached out because they have so many patients to call," she said. "But it seems very wrong."
DeClouet, 40, was released on Feb. 3 from the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $269,500 bond. He could not be reached by phone Tuesday for this story.
Kyle Millard McCall, 24, of Boyce, was arrested Feb. 1 in connection to the case on human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, drug possession and two counts of contempt of court, according to jail records. McCall was still being held at the Rapides Parish jail on a $260,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Rapides Sheriff's Office said more arrests are possible, and detectives expect more victims to come forward as the investigation continues.