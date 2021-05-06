A marathon hearing concerning Ian Howard’s statements the night he fatally shot a Lafayette Police officer fell apart Thursday amid disagreements over the legal basis for suppression.
Howard’s lawyers say Howard’s mental state on the night of the shooting disqualifies all of his subsequent statements as trial evidence. Prosecutors say suppression is strictly limited to statements resulting from police misconduct.
The fundamental disagreement surfaced after nearly two full days of witness testimony from police officers and medical personnel, prompting irritation from Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett, who said the lawyers should have discussed the matter in advance.
Garrett suspended the hearing to allow 30 days for briefs. Another hearing concerning a motion to suppress physical evidence is scheduled for Friday.
All told, more than a dozen law enforcement officers and medical personnel testified about their interactions with Howard, almost all of them occurring in October 2017 after he killed Middlebrook and shot three others at a Moss Street convenience store.
Garrett stopped the hearing in the middle of defense testimony from a former University Hospital nurse who was on duty nine months before the shooting, when police brought Howard in for emergency mental health care. After Garrett questioned the relevance of a witness who was not present the night of the shooting, lead defense lawyer Richard Bourke said the testimony was relevant to establish Howard’s history of mental illness.
Howard is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, meaning his lawyers need to establish that his mental illness interfered with his moral judgment on the night of the violence. Howard is first being tried on three attempted murder charges, with trial scheduled for April 2022. A capital murder case in Middlebrook’s death will follow.
Defense lawyers, in a possible trial preview, elicited testimony showing that Howard repeatedly threatened to kill law enforcement officers and University Hospital medical staff amid incoherent rambling in the hours after the shooting.
Howard frequently appeared to refer to someone named “Ray Ward” in an ambulance ride to the hospital, and again while receiving treatment at the hospital for head wounds sustained during his arrest. Howard told his handlers that Ward would kill them, and at one point appeared to be praying to Ward. With Howard refusing to identify himself at the hospital, some staffers wondered if Ray Ward was a self reference.
Why didn't bizarre behavior block man accused in Lafayette police officer's death from buying a gun?
The allusions to Ward and other of Howard’s statements were captured on body camera footage played in court. Many of the witnesses testified they had only vague memories of the encounter three and a half years ago.
To refresh their memories, defense lawyers replayed the body camera videos, as well as footage of the witness’s earlier statements to police. Some of the audio from the body camera footage was not clearly heard from the gallery.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney, while objecting to the relevance of Howard’s mental health for the purposes of suppression, aimed to show that Howard was never illegally questioned. None of the witnesses recalled any law enforcement officer asking Howard about the shooting.
The defense claims Howard was illegally seized without probable cause, and that his illness made him incapable of waiving his right to remain silent. Haney said in court that he did not intend to admit Howard’s post-Miranda interview statements to trial evidence, mooting the interview for the suppression hearing. But Howard’s lawyers wanted to question the State Police interviewers.
On Wednesday, five Lafayette Police officers testified they did not know if Howard had a gun and feared for their safety while wrestling with him in a coulee near the shooting scene. To subdue him for handcuffing, they said, it was necessary to hit him in the head with their fists and a metal flashlight, and also to use tasers. A sergeant was heard on body camera footage immediately afterward saying that officers should have shot him.
Bourke and Haney on Thursday also sparred over the defense’s intent to call a psychiatrist who has evaluated Howard, but who has not yet completed a report. Haney complained that he had not received proper notice of her testimony nor related documents. Garrett said she will decide if the psychiatrist’s testimony is admissible at a later date.