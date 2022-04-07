ACA.lftterminal.012022.003.jpg

Guests arrive for a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of the new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Several flights were delayed Thursday morning at Lafayette Regional Airport.

Three early morning departures were delayed after a small fire caused alarms to sound at the new terminal, KATC reported.

Lafayette firefighters were called to investigate. 

According to Lafayette Regional Airport, there was a small fire in the offices of Delta Airlines caused by a malfunctioning charging device. 

The fire caused a brief shutdown of airport operations.

The terminal was evacuated while firefighters investigated, but operations have returned to normal.