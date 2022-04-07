Several flights were delayed Thursday morning at Lafayette Regional Airport.
Three early morning departures were delayed after a small fire caused alarms to sound at the new terminal, KATC reported.
Lafayette firefighters were called to investigate.
According to Lafayette Regional Airport, there was a small fire in the offices of Delta Airlines caused by a malfunctioning charging device.
The fire caused a brief shutdown of airport operations.
The terminal was evacuated while firefighters investigated, but operations have returned to normal.