Garbage and recycling collection for Republic Services in Lafayette will not run Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to a statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
LCG asks that Monday customers put garbage and recycling carts at the curb for collection Tuesday morning.
In addition, the Lafayette Transit System office will be closed Monday, and there will be no Daytime, Night Owl or Para-transit bus service Monday.
Bus and paratransit services will resume regular schedules Tuesday.