The court file of Ian Howard, the man accused of killing Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook in 2017, is again available to the public after being sealed around Nov. 18.
A hearing is set for Dec. 20 on motions by The Acadiana Advocate and KATC, as well as The Daily Advertiser, for 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett to unseal Howard's case file.
The Acadiana Advocate discovered on Nov. 18 that in the previous 24 hours Howard's entire case file was removed from the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's online system because Garrett sealed the file.
Before sealing a document, the court must provide sufficient notice to the public and press, giving them the opportunity to object or offer alternatives to sealing the document, Scott Sternberg, The Acadiana Advocate's attorney, wrote, citing a case involving Hearst Newspapers. If the public or press objects, the court must have a hearing.
That process apparently was not followed in this case.
Capital City Press, doing business as The Acadiana Advocate, and KATC Communications filed a motion to join Gannett River States Publishing, doing business as The Daily Advertiser, in a Nov. 23 motion to vacate Garrett's order sealing the case.
Garrett set a hearing for 9 a.m. Dec. 20. Meanwhile, Howard's case file has reappeared on the Clerk of Court's online system this week.
The case file shows Garrett issued one order in July to file under seal "reports or declarations of expert witnesses and any discovery filed with the clerk."
Howard's trial on three counts of attempted first-degree murder is scheduled for April. His trial for the first-degree murder of Middlebrook has not been scheduled.
He is accused of causing a disturbance at a Lafayette convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017. When Middlebrook arrived at the store, Howard was outside and walked with Middlebrook into the store where Howard allegedly grabbed the store owner's gun and used it to shoot and kill Middlebrook. Another police officer and two people in the store also were injured.
Howard has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.