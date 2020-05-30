Lafayette officials won't shut down indoor or outdoor live music events, even if hundreds of people attend, despite restrictions put in place by the governor's office under the Phase 1 reopening.
On May 15, after being ordered closed by the governor for two months, most businesses in Louisiana were allowed to reopen with limitations based on capacity and the requirement for employees to wear masks over their nose and mouth. The shutdowns were ordered in Louisiana, as in much of the country, to slow the spread of the coronavirus so as not to overwhelm hospitals.
Some residents on social media have reported instances of individuals and businesses who don't appear to be complying with the governor's restrictions. Motorists driving down Ambassador Caffery Parkway near Kaliste Saloom Road Friday evening may have wondered the same.
Several tents were erected in a parking lot on Ambassador Caffery Parkway for an outdoor music event announced on social media. What was described by one observer as hundreds of vehicles packed the parking lot Friday evening as a local Cajun band played. Lafayette Police officers sat nearby in their cruisers. The restaurant advertised another outdoor music event for Saturday night, while another Lafayette indoors venue advertised live music at its business Saturday night.
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit, whose department along with the city police is charged with enforcing regulations put in place by the governor's office for reopening businesses under Phase 1, said Friday evening he told his employees to "back off" and take no action regarding the live music events.
After hearing about the events, Benoit said he asked the city-parish attorney for legal advice on what action, if any, to take.
Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Gregory Logan told The Acadiana Advocate in an email Saturday that Benoit's recitation of what Logan told him was correct. Benoit said Logan told him the Louisiana Attorney General advised live music is allowed under Phase 1 for small venues, just not for large venues such as the Cajundome.
The Phase 1 guidelines state that outdoor tables must be 10 feet apart and outdoor live entertainment is permitted but no one is allowed to stand or dance. Indoor live entertainment is not allowed, according to May 14 guidelines from the State Fire Marshal's Office.
New Orleans has been operating under stricter rules than the governor's orders. The city's health department on Friday issued a clarification to Phase 1 rules, writing, "Live entertainment is prohibited in front of an audience in all businesses, institutions and outdoor spaces."
Email requests for clarification from the Attorney General's Office, State Fire Marshal's Office and Governor's Office on Saturday received no reply.
Early Friday afternoon, Benoit said his office had not received many complaints about non-compliance with the Phase 1 rules. When a complaint is received, he said fire department employees visit with the business and they comply immediately. There's still some confusion about what the rules say, he added.
Non-essential businesses are limited to 25% capacity, Benoit said, must follow social distancing and all employees must wear masks.
In outdoor dining situations, tables must be at least six feet apart and waiters must wear masks over their nose and mouth, he said.
Even employees at fast food restaurant drive-through windows, Benoit said, are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth.
There's not much police can do about individuals who refuse to socially distance themselves in public, Sgt. Wayne Griffin, Lafayette Police public information officer, said, because they aren't breaking the law.
"We can't go around with a tape measure and put 6 feet between people," Griffin said. "People have to police themselves. All you can control is yourself and your family."
But if someone intentionally coughs or sneezes on another person, call the police, Griffin said.
"The police will investigate something like that," he said.