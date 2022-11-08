Voter turnout in some Lafayette Parish precincts is "exceedingly heavy" today, Clerk of Court Louis Perret said Tuesday afternoon.
In Carencro and Scott, he said, voters are turning out in large numbers and facing long lines.
The ballots in those cities include hotly contested races for mayor, as well as city council and, in Scott, a two-man race for police chief.
An unscientific poll of about half the precincts, Perret said, suggests turnout parishwide was about 27% by 2 p.m.
"If this trend holds, we could hit that 60% today," he said.
Long lines also were reported, Perret said, at three voting sites in the city of Lafayette, at L.J. Alleman Middle School, Broadmoor Elementary and Woodvale Elementary schools.
Polls close at 8 p.m. today. Anyone in line at that time must be allowed to vote.
