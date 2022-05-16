The Rev. Nicholas DuPré had heard the stories before.
Pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Louis Mission Chapel in the St. Martin Parish village of Parks since 2018, DuPré said parishioners and others had occasionally mentioned a religious medallion painting, a modification of the Last Supper, that some people said included a small image of a Tabasco bottle near the sleeve of one of the apostles.
He never gave it a second thought. The painted image hangs high over the back of the church on the most rearward arches near the cry room, too remote for easy inspection. Besides, he said, he had other important things to do.
But when Shane Bernard, historian and curator at the 154-year-old McIlhenny Co., manufacturers of Tabasco products at Avery Island, sent the pastor a letter inquiring about what might have been “an urban myth” — that “a mischievous painter, when creating a mural inside the church depicting the Last Supper, included a bottle of our Tabasco Brand Pepper Sauce on the table in the image… One never knows.”
DuPré said he let the letter collect dust on his desk for a couple of months because, frankly, inspecting the image meant accessing a 12-foot ladder out of his shed and climbing high to get a closer look. That seemed to be a lot of bother.
But, he said, “Shane had written me a nice letter on Tabasco letterhead” so he dug out the ladder recently and made the long climb heavenward for closer inspection, prepared to respond with “pictures and truth.”
And there it was.
“It’s not in a conspicuous spot. It’s not like a shape in the clouds,” DuPré said. But it’s the shape of a bottle, green label and red shade of its contents that are unmistakable in these parts and well beyond.
The pastor said the bottle might have been by the painter’s “own creative license.” Or, he said, the St. Joseph pastor at the time, the Rev. Bryce Sibley, “may have had some fun.”
The painter, Christie Hebert Hollier, said she could scarcely remember the specific artwork. She closed her studio about four or five years ago and rarely paints these days.
She used to do original artwork but also repainted older artwork. She said she did a good deal of work on the church around 2005-2006, and she remembered she was about eight months pregnant when she climbed the ladder to do some work at the back of the church.
“Who was the priest?” she asked. Told it was Father Sibley, she laughed and said, “Oh. That sounds right.”
Sibley, who teaches seminarians at Notre Dame in New Orleans, confirmed the story Saturday. Sibley pastored Our Lady of Wisdom on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus for 11 years before his assignment to the seminary.
He said he was ordained in 2000 after long study in Rome, where he had been inspired by grand churches and religious art. Assigned to St. Joseph in Parks from 2003 to 2008, he said he decided the church needed sprucing up, inside and out. Hollier and her then-husband, a contractor, lived near the church and did a great job.
He said he raised funds from church members to commission numerous paintings by Hollier, including some that would be paired to show how the Old Testament was fulfilled in the New Testament. The Last Supper was among those.
The artist painted at his direction, including details like the rounded table at the Last Supper, which he believed may have been historically more accurate than the straight table depicted in other works, such as the work by Leonardo da Vinci in the last years of the 15th century. In a moment of whimsy, Sibley said, he included the Tabasco bottle because Avery Island was “just down the road” and people appreciated it. He said he may have talked with someone from Tabasco.
“I was the one who wanted that. There might be some other details in other paintings I did to be funny. Avery Island. Why not? I thought everyone knew it was in there,” he said.
Other details? Other paintings?
Now where did Father DuPré put that ladder?