Drivers using parking meters in downtown Lafayette can expect to pay more starting Tuesday.
Parking meter rates have not increased in eight years, and the adjustment from 50 cents per hour to $1 per hour reflects rates at the Vermilion Street Garage and the Rosa Parks Transportation Center, according to a statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson Jamie Angelle.
“Additional parking revenue could help with the many needs of downtown, such as security, maintenance of parking facilities and infrastructure," said Warren Abadie, Traffic, Roads & Bridges Department director.
Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud said, “The DDA is interested in exploring any opportunity to generate revenue that can be put back into the district to make downtown more clean, safe, vibrant, and accessible.
“If rates are being rightsized across the board and will result in additional revenue, we should be advocating that the additional revenue is dedicated to the priorities of the district," she said.
In addition to the rate increase, parking meter enforcement hours will change.
Currently, meters are monitored Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., but new enforcement hours will include nights and weekends. Meters will now be enforced 24 hours a day.
LCG is in the process of implementing mobile parking payments via any smart phone. It’s anticipated the service will be available sometime this summer.
“We’re always looking for ways to make parking more intelligent. Currently, parking meters accept credit cards and coins, but the option to pay by phone will be faster, more convenient, and give customers the option to extend their parking time,” Abadie said