The lobby of Kaplan City Hall is closed until further notice because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel posted the announcement Thursday morning on his Facebook page.
"I apologize for any inconvenience this causes, but we must consider the safety of our city employees and customers," he wrote.
The drive-thru window at city hall remains open, Kloesel wrote, so all business can be handled while entry to city hall is prohibited. He encouraged residents to pay bills online, drop payments in the night deposit or mail them to avoid lines at the drive-thru window.
"Please continue to follow social distancing guidelines as well as wearing as mask in public," Kloesel wrote. "We are experiencing an increase in confirmed cases in all of our parish so please be extra careful out there."
Vermilion Parish has seen a bump in confirmed COVID-19 cases recently. In the past seven days, 34 new cases were reported by state health officials. Since the first case was reported in the parish, there have been 99 cases, so about one-third of the cases have been reported in the past seven days.
There have been five deaths in Vermilion Parish attributed to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there have been 48,634 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state and 2,950 coronavirus-related deaths.
State health officials said they are reviewing COVID-19 numbers and would not release updated data on new cases and deaths Thursday.