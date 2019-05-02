Two tax renewals are on the ballot Saturday in Lafayette Parish -- for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District.
The sheriff's office is asking voters to renew an 8.76-mill parish wide property tax for 10 years.
The tax is forecast to generate about $20 million a year for the general fund of the sheriff's office to cover primarily payroll, but also operations, training and equipment. The tax is not an increase.
Voters throughout Lafayette Parish, along with voters in Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, also will decide Saturday whether to renew a 1.5-mill property tax for the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District.
The 10-year tax would generate about $5 million a year for the series of pumps, weirs, siphons and other equipment and operating expenses for the system that keeps water in the Vermilion River and Bayou Teche fresh and clean.
In the 1970s, voters in the four parishes first approved the property tax that allowed the fresh water district to operate and maintain its equipment and build a reserve that is used for major repairs and replacements.
Prior to construction of the project, the Vermilion River and Bayou Teche were stagnant and polluted because fresh water from the Atchafalaya River was cut off with construction by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers of levees along the Atchafalaya River.
Votes cast in all four parishes will be tallied to determine if the millage is renewed.
Also on today's ballot in Acadiana:
- Iberia Parish -- parish wide renewal of a 6.15-mill property tax for schools
- St. Martin Parish -- parish wide renewal of a 7.91-mill property tax for schools
- Vermilion Parish -- city of Abbeville, a new 1/2-percent sales tax expected to generate $1.4 million a year starting Oct. 1 to provide raises for the city's full-time employees. The tax will not expire.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.