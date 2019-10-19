Residents around Girard Park who previously fought attempts to disregard neighborhood covenant protections written decades ago find themselves battling plans to rezone property along Girard Park Drive possibly for a high-density apartment complex.
A recommendation from the Lafayette Consolidated Government administration to rezone property along Girard Park Drive between PASA Place (former site of the planetarium and natural history museum) and just past Hospital Drive to allow up to 42 apartments per acre is up for consideration Monday at a Lafayette City-Parish Zoning Commission meeting.
Part of the property in question, at the corner of Girard Park Drive and Hospital Drive, was involved in a 2005-06 controversy in which property owner Jimmy Davidson made a deal with Ray Authement, then president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, to trade 4.1 acres of Davidson property on Girard Park Drive for 36 acres of the UL horse farm on Johnston Street. That deal fell through in part because of scrutiny from The IND newspaper and the Save the Horse Farm movement.
Monday's rezoning, according to an executive summary of the proposal by development and planning staff, is part of Phase 1 of the Oil Center Redevelopment Plan, more specifically a Medical District Plan within the Oil Center plan that focuses on Hospital Drive and Girard Park Drive. The plan calls for two- to three-story apartment buildings, as well as town houses along Girard Park Drive that would claim part of the parking lot of an existing Lafayette General medical office building on Hospital Drive.
Neither LCG administration nor LCG development staff responded Friday to calls and an email request for clarification.
Nearby residents said Lafayette General owns all of the land except the former planetarium property, which either is leased by the city of Lafayette or reverted back to the Heymann family once the planetarium was demolished.
The residents aren't opposed to the Oil Center Redevelopment Plan, Robert Mahtook, who serves on the board of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, said, just this part of the plan. The group also has no problem with plans to rezone property on Coolidge at Hospital Drive once occupied by Begnaud's Pharmacy.
The homeowners said they believe the hospital has plans to add 40 medical residents to its staff and wants the apartments and town houses to lease to them. But the hospital never approached the neighbors or explained at a September Zoning Commission meeting what the plans are, Mahtook said. In fact, Lafayette General is not mentioned in the packet of materials attached to the meeting agenda and available online.
When he bought his home on Girard Park Drive, Mahtook said, he was OK with the Oil Center behind it.
"We never imagined Girard Park Drive would ever be inundated with student housing," he said.
Lafayette General, in an email response to questions Friday, said the hospital owns property along Hospital Drive that would be affected by zoning changes.
"We are not very far into the planning stages and have many details to work through in regard to our medical resident housing," they wrote.
Lafayette General plans to continue making "substantial investments in the main campus and surrounding area to reinvest in our community," the statement continued. "As for asking LCG to rezone the area, we understand what they're trying to accomplish and we look forward to having clarity on what our development options will be in the Oil Center."
Some of the residents in the neighborhood have resided there for 30 to 40 years. Large homes are shaded by oak trees along Girard Park Drive and Girard Woods. Some of the residents are the second generation living in houses their parents once owned.
In his back yard, Jim Diaz said, it doesn't feel like you're in the city. You can't hear the traffic and wildlife is plentiful, including foxes, raccoons and ducks.
"They want us to sacrifice the integrity of our pastoral neighborhood for the hospital," Diaz said.
"Imagine if the city went down West Bayou Parkway," Girard Woods homeowner Tim Allis said, "and rezoned it to put apartments on one side of the street?"
The neighbors wondered what would happen if the apartments are built then the medical residency program is canceled.
"They could sell the apartments and use them for anything," neighbor Kirk Hornung said.
The residents brought up other problems with the plans: Some of them said they were notified of the first Zoning Commission meeting the day of the meeting. Traffic already is congested at the intersections of Girard Park Drive, Hospital Drive and Girard Woods, where a roundabout is planned, without adding traffic from apartments and town houses.
Finally, they said, a neighborhood covenant that dates back to the 1940s, plus an agreement that's part of an earlier settlement over the Davidson property limits the height of apartment buildings on the property.
Lafayette General, in its statement Friday, said they will honor "any legally binding agreements, covenants and/or use restrictions that follow the property that is now owned by Lafayette General."
Armed with a petition signed by homeowners, the residents plan to fight the rezoning at the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St., Building B. Either side can appeal the Zoning Commission's decision to the City-Parish Council. The only option after that would be to sue.
"We litigated before," Diaz said. "And we're willing to litigate again."