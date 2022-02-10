Lafayette's Downtown Development Authority is asking the City Council to call a special election April 30 to renew a property tax.
Voters in five precincts will be deciding if downtown property owners should continue to pay 15 mills for the next 15 years.
The tax generates about $447,840 a year for the downtown development district for things such as security, trash removal, parking, business development, economic incentives, building and operating public facilities in accordance with the redevelopment plan and operating the district.
The DDA board voted in September to adjust the property tax from 10.91 to 15 mills after reappraisals showed taxable property values dropped in the city and parish for the first time since the oil bust of the 1980s.
The result was that existing taxes produced less revenue. The state allows taxing bodies to adjust property taxes to generate the same amount of revenue that was produced before the property values dropped.
So far, it appears the DDA renewal will be the only item on the April 30 ballot. March 7 is the deadline to place an item on the April 30 ballot, Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux Menard said Thursday.
The election falls on the weekend of Festival International de Louisiane, which is held in downtown Lafayette.
The election is to renew the property tax that expires Dec. 31, 2022. If it fails April 30, the DDA has time to place it on a ballot later this year, before the tax expires, CEO Anita Begnaud said Thursday.
With City Council approval of a resolution Tuesday calling the special election, Menard said, the measure would go before the state Bond Commission Thursday for approval.
Local governing bodies have come under fire for placing new taxes and renewals on ballots when they are the only item voters are deciding. Some of the criticism is the cost of a single-item election. Some of the criticism is that the taxing body may be hoping for a low voter turnout so that only those most interested and informed cast votes, which tend to be in favor of the tax.
Begnaud said the DDA wasn't prepared to place the tax renewal on the November 2021 ballot, which included state constitutional amendments and parish and city tax renewals, and a controversial library tax renewal. To get the DDA renewal on the November 2021 ballot, she said, the organization would have had to begin the process in the summer of 2021.
DDA officials, Begnaud said, did not know in late 2021, when the decision was made to call the April 30 election, whether anything else would be on the ballot that day.
Minutes of DDA meetings show the election wasn't discussed publicly by the DDA board until Feb. 3, when the board approved a resolution calling for the election. Begnaud said it previously was not discussed at a board meeting. She discussed it with various stakeholders in the district.
There are elections slated for November and December that include races for congress and mayors and councils for various cities in the parish with the exception of Lafayette. The renewal could be placed on one of those ballots if it is rejected in April, Begnaud said.
If the DDA tax renewal is the only item on the April 30 ballot in the parish, the DDA is responsible for paying the entire cost of holding the election.
Based on similar elections, it will cost approximately $10,200, according to a Notice of Special Election submitted to the City Council by the DDA.
The price includes, for each precinct, paying for a commissioner in charge, two elections commissioners and a custodian to unlock and lock the building where voting takes place, Menard said.
The DDA also would be responsible for operating the Registrar of Voters Office, she said, for early voting from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 16-23, which includes two Saturdays but excludes Sunday, April 17.
As of Thursday, 632 voters in the special downtown district are eligible to vote in the special election. Not every voter registered in the five precincts, Menard said, is eligible to vote on the DDA tax.
The number of voters eligible to vote April 30 include:
- Precinct 57, Domingue Recreation Center, 10 voters
- Precinct 66, Lafayette Consolidated Government City-Parish Hall, 333 voters
- Precincts 68, Lafayette Consolidated Government City-Parish Hall, 165 voters
- Precinct 70, Lafayette Middle School, 21 voters
- Precinct 74, Lafayette Consolidated Government City-Parish Hall, 103 voters
When the DDA property tax last was renewed in 2007, fewer than 100 people voted. Only three people voted against renewal. In two precincts, not a single vote was cast. The tax was not the only item on the ballot that day.