Youngsville's new municipal complex will house the growing community's police department, city hall and council chambers near the intersection of Iberia and Lafayette streets.

The complex, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will also feature a commemorative brick walkway called Pathway through the Generations.

"It's a chance to become a permanent part of the new municipal complex," said Glenda Bryan, president of the Youngsville Historical Preservation Society. "It's a chance to leave a legacy for future generations in Youngsville."

Proceeds from brick sales will benefit Bryan's nonprofit organization, which was founded in 2019 to document and preserve history in the rapidly developing city.

The society has since recorded oral histories and collected meaningful artifacts from some of Youngsville's oldest residents. Bryan is currently producing a documentary called "The Story of Youngsville" that is expected to air on the Acadiana Open Channel and Louisiana Public Broadcasting before the end of the year.

Bryan is also in negotiations to open a Youngsville museum in the existing city hall building after city hall offices relocate to the new municipal complex.

"People wouldn't even believe how much stuff about Youngsville we've gathered in the past few years," Bryan said. "Foster Park was a prisoner of war camp. We actually have a bunk bed from the POW camp. And we have one of the original fire wagons — and when I say wagon, I mean it. They would pull it. We have just all sorts of things. It's phenomenal."

Even if all goes according to plan, Bryan said a Youngsville museum is still about two years away.

The brick campaign will help fund the museum and work of the organization, which is overseen by a 12-member board of directors.

A total of 1,308 commemorative bricks are available for engraving. It's $100 for a 4-by-8-inch brick or $200 for an 8-by-8-inch brick. The deadline to order is May 31.

"We knew all along that we were going to have this brick campaign," Bryan said. "But with COVID, the organization and everything with the municipal complex was on hold for a while. It's pretty exciting to see it happen now. Our whole group has worked really hard to get this off the ground."

Learn more about the brick campaign at bricksrus.com/donorsite/yohps.