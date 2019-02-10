Lafayette native Lauren Daigle, 27, won a 2019 Grammy Award in both categories in which she was nominated — Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "You Say," co-written with Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Look Up Child."

It's been quite a year for Daigle.

Her album is at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian chart for the 18th consecutive week. Meanwhile, her song, "You Say", has spent more time at No. 1 on the Christian music charts than any other song in history.

Fans of contemporary Christian music have long lauded Daigle as one of the best voices in the business; now, the rest of the world is starting to take notice, comparing her sound to that of Grammy winner Adele.

This marks Daigle’s first Grammy win; she was previously nominated in 2016 and 2017. “Look Up Child” is her third album, following, 2015's "How Can It Be" and 2016's "Behold: A Christmas Collection."

Daigle's musical success has landed her appearances on "Good Morning America," "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she prompted controversy by refusing to denounce homosexuality as a sin, saying there are people she loves who are homosexual.

Other Acadiana artists nominated for Grammys this year were Koryn Hawthorne and Sean Ardoin.

Hawthorne rose to national fame in 2015 as a 17-year-old finalist on season 8 of NBC's "The Voice." The Abbeville native was nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song for "Won't He Do It."

Sean Ardoin, originally from Lake Charles, was nominated for Best American Roots Performance for "Kick Rocks," and Best Regional Roots Music Album for "Kreole Rock and Soul." Though Ardoin has been performing for 38 years, this year was his first Grammy nomination.