Dog owners interested in visiting Moncus Park’s Best Friends Bark Park will need to secure a permit for their pups beginning March 14.
The permit, a Moncus Park tag the dog must wear to enter, has a $10 annual cost.
Residents can submit a permit application on the park’s website, which requires basic background information on themselves and their dogs. Owners must also provide copies of their dogs’ vaccination records for bordetella, distemper, rabies and parvovirus, and records showing the dog has been spayed or neutered.
Once their application is approved, the owner will be contacted to arrange pickup of their tag.
The dog park, located at the front of the 100-acre nonprofit park, is more than 10,000 square feet and includes trash cans, complimentary poop bags and scoopers, human and canine drinking fountains, and benches, Moncus Park operations manager Nicholas Moss said.
A separate large dog run is in the design and planning phase. Once completed, the existing dog park will become a designated zone for smaller dogs. Currently, the dog park is divided into large dog days on even days of the month and small dog days on odd days, Moss said.
Sixteen inches is considered the dividing line — at or below and you’re considered a small dog, above and you’re considered a large dog, he said.
The operations manager said the Moncus Park team opted to implement a permit system after convening a committee of five veterinarians, animal care professionals and dog owners who weighed in on the potential health and safety benefits of regulating park entry.
“You’re able to be in an environment where you can trust that the other dogs around you are healthy, so you’re not concerned about your pup running and playing with a dog that may be infected by a disease,” Moss said.
He said the team recognizes that illness spread could still happen despite their efforts, but felt it was important to take reasonable steps to ensure the health and safety of dogs visiting the park.
Moss said the team also took inspiration from dog parks in other U.S. cities, notably City Bark in New Orleans’s City Park.
The $10 annual permit fee will be used for upkeep of the dog park, such as stocking poop bags, maintaining water fountains and providing routine cleaning.
Maintenance includes daily sweeping of concrete areas, spraying down the dog park’s artificial turf and emptying trash cans. Weekly, on Friday mornings, the Moncus Park team will close the dog park to sanitize the area with environmentally friendly, pet-safe products, Moss said.
That deep cleaning strategy was deployed Thursday and Friday, when the dog park closed for sanitation after team members observed Facebook posts suggesting recent cases of kennel cough, a highly contagious respiratory illness often caused by the bordetella bacterium, might have been connected to the dog park, Moss said.
“We take it seriously, so we decided even if it’s just a rumor we’re going to do our due diligence to ensure we do what we need to do on our end,” the operations manager said.
Moss said it was a prime example of the type of situation they’re trying to prevent by requiring vaccinations as a condition of their permits.
The Moncus Park team plans to be out in person the week of March 14 to educate visitors about the permit and check for tags. From there, grounds crews and staff members will do pop-in visits at the park until they eventually shift to a community-driven enforcement model, Moss said.
“From research that we’ve seen dog parks usually become pretty self-policed and self-educated and self-regulated. So folks who care about the dog park and have really bought into it and found ownership in it, we’re encouraging those folks to speak up and educate others that are in the dog park about the permit,” he said.