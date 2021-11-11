Voters in the the city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish face a ballot Saturday with five property tax renewals, including one for the public library system, and a partial rededication that would pay for parish fire protection.
"Just tell everyone to go vote," Lafayette Parish Library Director Danny Gillane said recently.
A 1.84-mill property tax that generates about $4 million a year for the library system is up for renewal Saturday on ballots across the parish.
It's one of two remaining property taxes that pay expenses of the parish's nine libraries.
In 2018, voters failed to renew a third property tax, costing the system about $3.5 million a year. The library system suffered additional financial hits when voters approved a plan by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux to use $8 million from the library fund to pay for drainage and the Parish Council earlier this year failed to roll millages forward as allowed by law to generate the same amount of money as the previous year. That resulted in a loss of about $1 million in income annually.
Gillane, who was appointed library director in June, already has been making cuts and cost-saving moves, including cuts to software that librarians use, downgrading positions and not filling positions that become vacant.
The owner of a $250,000 home with homestead exemption pays about $32 a year based on the 1.84-mill library tax that generates about 40% of the library's funding.
With the tax expiring at the end of 2022, there's time if it fails Saturday for the Parish Council to place it before voters again.
If the renewal fails Saturday, Gillane said, "We will dedicate between now and the next election date to try to convince people to support the library tax."
Were the renewal to fail a second time, severe cuts will be required. The parish may be left with only one or two libraries, Gillane warned earlier this year.
Parish officials again are asking voters to redirect money from a public health tax that pays for animal control, mosquito control and the public health unit.
The 2.21-mill parishwide public health property tax generates about $4.86 million a year. If the measure is approved Saturday, two changes would result.
First, some of the money from the tax would be used to pay costs of the coroner's office, which the parish is required by state law to pay.
Second, the proposition on Saturday's ballot would permanently divert .23 mills of the 2.21-mill tax to parish fire protection, leaving revenue generated by the remaining 1.98 mills going to animal control, mosquito control, the public health unit and coroner's office.
Residents in unincorporated areas of the parish voted down a tax on themselves in 2018 to improve fire protection. As a result, their insurance premiums increased. Residents throughout the parish in November 2020 by voted to redirect part of a culture, recreation and tourism tax to parish fire protection.
Some parts of the parish depend on volunteer firefighters. The city of Lafayette and other municipalities in the parish pay for full-time fire departments that assist areas without their own full-time crews. Officials have said the city of Lafayette receives some money from the parish to cover the city fire department's costs of responding to fires in unincorporated areas. The reimbursements do not cover all the city's costs.
Lafayette property owners pay a 2-mill property tax for the city's fire department for salaries and benefits. That tax, which generates about $3 million a year, is on Saturday's ballot for renewal.
Also on the ballot in the city of Lafayette is renewal of a 3-mill property tax that generates $4.6 million a year for the city police department for salaries and benefits.
The ballot parishwide will include renewal of a 1.71-mill property tax that generates about $3.76 million a year for Lafayette Regional Airport improvements, maintenance and operations, as well as renewal of a 3.58-mill property tax that generates about $7.8 million a year to improve, maintain and operate drainage in the parish.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Saturday.