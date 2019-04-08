Congressman Clay Higgins reprised his role as the tough-talking “Cajun John Wayne” this week condemning fires that destroyed three historically black churches in St. Landry Parish.
Higgins filmed a “Crime Stoppers” video at the scene of one of the churches after speaking with the state fire marshal and meeting with church leaders, a spokesman from his office said.
“There can be many reasons this might have happened. None of them are righteous. If you participated in this, you have succumbed to evil. Powers and principalities are controlling your life,” the Port Barre Republican said in a video, steps away from the charred wood and brick remains of St. Mary Baptist Church. “I encourage you to look deep into your heart and step away from the darkness that has enveloped you.”
On Sunday, the congregations of Greater Union, St. Mary and Mt. Pleasant Baptist churches met for worship services at alternate locations. This, while deputies from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office maintained a vigil over other churches in the parish.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning spoke Sunday to about 80 displaced church members who attended a service Sunday morning at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Opelousas.
Although he wouldn't disclose details, Browning confirmed that the three church fires are connected.
As public information officer for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, Higgins began making videos for the parish Crime Stoppers program in 2014. He often went off script and improvised his own style, and by 2015 his videos had gone viral, earning him the nickname "Cajun John Wayne."
His personal comments about suspects prompted protests from suspects' families and the ACLU and reprimands from St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. In 2016, Higgins resigned from the Sheriff's Office.
He was elected to Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District in December 2016.