Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) announced Wednesday that the company suspended late payment charges for all LUS customers until September 30, 2022, to help residents struggling with higher-than-normal bills.
As summer temperatures continued to rise, the inflation adding pressure over hundreds of Acadiana families, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine provoking shortages in gas supplies, many Lafayette families could not afford to pay their bills.
LUS director Jeffrey Stewart recently estimated that consumption went up about 20-to-30% higher than a typical May or June this year. Heatwaves sharply hit southern Louisiana, including Lafayette, while air conditioning systems struggled to catch up with temperatures over 100 degrees for weeks.
“LUS understands that customers are experiencing higher-than-normal utility bills due to higher temperatures, minimal rainfall, and natural gas supply and pricing volatility,” the company wrote in the press release.
Wednesday’s announcement comes as LUS, Lafayette’s local utility is already partnering with Catholic Charities and Smile Community Action Agency through the Share the Light Program, CLECO Customer Assistance Programs, and SLEMCO Utility Assistance for those who need utility assistance.
In the press release, the company reminded the customers that LUS has many options for making payments, such as online at www.lus.org, payment by mail (P.O. Box 4024-C, Lafayette, LA 70502), or by telephone at (337) 291-8280.
LUS Customer Service offices are located at 1875 W. Pinhook Road and 2701 Moss Street, and are available to walk-in customers from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a drop-box available for check or money order payments. The Moss Street location has a drive-thru for customers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.