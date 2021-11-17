Ten people, including a local TEA Party founder, have applied for a volunteer position on the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control, which has grown more conservative in the past year and on Monday considered banning a book for LGBTQ teens.
The Lafayette Parish Council, consisting of four Republicans and one Democrat, is expected to fill a library board vacancy at its Dec. 1 meeting.
Ten residents submitted applications as of the deadline at noon Tuesday, including Joyce Linde, a founder of the conservative LA-CAN/the Tea Party of Lafayette, who is a member of the Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee and failed to unseat City Councilwoman Nanette Cook, also a Republican, in the 2019 election.
The latest appointment to the library board was in February. Out of seven applicants, including college professors, the Parish Council appointed Robert Judge, who in 2018 opposed the library's hosting of Drag Queen Story Time. Judge, who almost immediately tried to change the mission statement of the library system to eliminate culture and recreation offerings, was recently elected president of the board.
Judge and Stephanie Armbruster, who also opposed Drag Queen Story Time, voted Monday to ban "This Book is Gay" from the library. The rest of the board, including Republican Parish Executive Committee member Landon Boudreaux, voted against banning the book. But it and the entire non-fiction teen section has been moved to the adult non-fiction section.
Michael Lunsford, executive director of the conservative government watchdog group Citizens for a New Louisiana, filed the complaint against "This Book is Gay" and has since filed a complaint about a second book, "The V Word."
Applicants for the library board include:
- Jessida Allain, an attorney and associate with Jones Walker LLP in Lafayette, who is a yoga instructor, contributing writer for Lafayette Mom, annual report coordinator for Junior League of Lafayette and fundraising chairwoman for The Family Tree.
- Rhonda Allen, an assistant controller at Southern Ice Equipment and former customer service agent for Waitr, who graduate from Franklin High School in May 1997 and attended Southern University in 1997-1998 and University of Phoenix, where she is studying business management.
- Stuart Burgess, director of pharmacy at Intrathecal Compounding Specialists in Scott and former director of pharmacy at Medical Center of Southwest Louisiana. He serves on Episcopal Church of the Ascension's governing board and choir, volunteers pharmacist with Lafayette Community Healthcare Clinic and is secretary of Chorale Acadienne.
- Tim Howat, materials manager with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital/Surgery Partners, was a financial backer for the 24-hour Citizen Project in 2021, was a 2015-16 member of the Carencro High Academy of Information Technologies advisory board, and self-published five books from 2011-2019.
- Linda Diane Kirksey, owner of Compassionate Communication of Lafayette, providing instruction in nonviolent communication, collaboration and values clarification, and has been an activist wtih the Unitarian Universalist denomination since the 1990s.
- Joyce Linde, president and organizer of Louisiana Citizens Action Network from 2009-2016, is an artist and photographer and former field director and Americans for Prosperity Louisiana coordinator. She is a Republic Parish Executive Committee member.
- Erasto Padron Jr., combat communications lead (cyber systems operator) for the U.S. Air Force, did similar work for CGI and Perficient as well as the Louisiana Air National Guard and U.S. Marine Corps. He is a graduate in informatics from UL Lafayette.
- David Pitre, a former English instructor at LSU, was founding head of upper school and campus director at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette from 2009-2013k and served in administrative positions at several independent and faith-based schools. He was interim head of Savannah Christian Prep in Savannah, Georgia and The Covenant School in Dallas.
- Clancy Ratliff has been a professor and assistant head of the English Department at UL from August 2020 to the present and has been with the department since August 2007. He has a master's degree in English from University of Tennessee and doctorate in rhetoric from University of Minnesota.
- Azadeh Yazdi-Kaufman has 20 years of strategic communications experience, was a campaign manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, communications coordinator for the Louisiana Special School District and marketing and recruitment coordinator with the Lafayette Parish School Board.
Another vacancy exists on the library board. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will appoint an employee of Lafayette Consolidated Government to fill that seat.