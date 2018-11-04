I've noticed many Saturday mornings that the lights have remained on overnight after the Friday night high school football games are over at Olympia Stadium in Perkins Road Park in Baton Rouge. Is someone on BREC's staff tasked with shutting off the field lights once the teams and fans have vacated the stadium?
BREC spokeswoman Cheryl Michelet tells us: "Each Friday night, Olympia Stadium hosts a high school football game. Early Saturday morning, a BREC crew comes to clean the stands and field in preparation for the Pee Wee Football games that begin at 8 a.m. They have to use the stadium lights to see all of the trash and debris left behind the night before. The lights are turned off after everyone leaves on Friday night and not turned on again until the early morning crew arrives."
Incumbent 'perk'?
Are Louisiana politicians allowed to use their titles when campaigning? It seems Kyle Ardoin's advertising does not make it clear that it is for his campaign and is not coming from the Secretary of State's Office.
Mark Ballard, The Advocate's Capitol News Bureau chief, helped us out with this question:
"When running for re-election, public officials routinely make use of their titles, experiences and records while campaigning. Challengers often criticize the incumbent’s use of a 'bully pulpit' to remind voters that they already are doing the job.
"No state law directly forbids an incumbent from using his or her title during campaigns. State law does forbid a public servant from using his or her authority to compel anyone else, particularly an employee, to engage in political activity."