Matthew Carter, the 17-year-old who was shot during an armed robbery over the weekend, has died.
Lafayette police confirmed his death in a Wednesday morning news release, and his family issued a statement soon after.
Charges for the two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, arrested in connection have been upgraded to first-degree murder, police said. The suspects, whose identities have not been disclosed by law enforcement, were also charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The Carter family issued the following statement Wednesday:
"It is with great sadness we announce that our Matthew has passed away. Thank you to all of our family, friends, teammates and the community for holding Matthew in prayer during the devastating tragedy our family has endured. These last few days we have been surrounded by the most heartfelt compassion and care, there is no way we can ever repay what everyone’s done for us.
"Today Matthew left this world with a final and fitting act of love for others. He was always there for someone in need and now even in death, he will continue to give to others by donating his organs, making him not only our hero but also a hero to many others.
"Our lives will be forever changed, please hold us in your hearts and prayers as we begin the hardest journey we will ever travel. Pray with us as we remember our beautiful boy Matthew and all he means to so many.
"We would like to extend our love and sincere thanks to the staff of Lourdes Hospital, especially the ICU who worked so hard for our Matthew."
Carter, a senior at Comeaux High who played football and soccer for the school, was critically wounded during the alleged armed robbery, which was reported to police at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lafayette police found Carter, who was seated inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at a residential area off of Kaliste Saloom Road. He arrived Saturday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Carter's friends, classmates, fellow athletes, coaches and teachers came together in the days following the incident in support of Carter and his family.
They used blue and red spray paint to decorate his Comeaux parking space with his name, jersey numbers — 31 for football and 11 for soccer — and a heart. Flowers and other mementos, including a toy Camaro, decorated the spot instead of the full-sized version of the car that would ordinarily be parked there.
They donated blood in his name and held a car meet up in his honor.
'Well-rounded' Louisiana teen injured in armed robbery; community gathers at hospital window to pray
They also gathered for a prayer vigil Monday night outside of Lourdes as Carter's parents watched from a third-floor window of the hospital.
The vigil opened with the crowd forming hearts with their hands for Matthew's parents. It closed with the group stretching their arms out toward the window as they prayed for a miracle.
"The warmth that came out of that group and the love — You could feel it flowing between that window and us," Carter's sister, Nichole, said Tuesday afternoon. "It was so there. We all had chills."
Another vigil for Matthew Carter is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Comeaux's football stadium at 100 W. Bluebird Drive.
His siblings said they plan to attend, wearing red, white and navy in support of their alma mater. They encouraged their fellow Spartans and others in the community to "storm the stadium."