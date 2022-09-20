It's been six years since Lafayette filmmaker Brennan Robideaux approached a pole vaulter named Armand "Mondo" Duplantis with the idea of making a documentary.
Robideaux didn't know Duplantis, then 17, would go on to become the Olympic champion for pole vaulting, but Robideaux had a good feeling about the Lafayette native. Duplantis broke his first world record for his age group when he was just 7, and he would continue to break records throughout his childhood and teenage years before competing for LSU and Sweden.
And now, after traveling the globe with Duplantis for years and capturing 400 hours of footage, Robideaux is heading to Sweden for the premiere of his feature-length documentary.
"I've been so in the trenches until a few days ago that I truly haven't process it," Robideaux said. "It feels insane. I didn't even think this was possible for it to go from being exported from my computer to being in cinemas across a nation in just two weeks."
"Born to Fly" will premiere Sept. 27 in an 800-seat theater in Stockholm, Sweden. Instead of a red carpet, Duplantis will walk down a blue carpet in honor of the country he competes for.
The film will premiere in theaters across Sweden on Sept. 30. A theatrical or streaming release of the film has not yet been set for other countries.
Although Robideaux initially expected the film to center around Duplantis' journey to the Olympics, the filmmaker said a more universal theme revealed itself early into filming.
"It became much less of a film about the Olympics and much more of a coming-of-age story," Robideaux said. "It really is a story about a kid growing up — while also becoming one of the greatest track athletes of all time."
Duplantis was just 17 when Robideaux began filming the documentary. The pole vaulter will turn 23 in November.
The men had a "weird moment" last year around the time of the Olympics when they realized that Duplantis was actually older at that point than Robideaux was when he began filming the project.
Robideaux was 21 when he first approached the Duplantis family with the documentary proposal. The filmmaker is now 27.
"I grew tremendously," Robideaux said. "I've got gray hairs. I got married. I'm trying to work on myself personally. Frankly, I never would have made the movie had I known what I know now. Ignorance is bliss. But I'm glad went through it. And now, looking back, I'm thankful I took that leap."
Although Duplantis was born and raised in Lafayette, he has dual citizenship in his mother's native country of Sweden. He started pole vaulting at just 3 years old with his older brothers in their Lafayette backyard and spent his summers pole vaulting at Sweden's track and field parks.
His father is a former pole vaulter, and his mother is a former heptathlete — or someone who competes in seven track and field events. They met at LSU.
Greg Duplantis, who is Mondo's father and coach, said he realized when Mondo was just a child practicing jumps in the backyard that he might be a pole vaulting prodigy. The boy had a fearless attitude and the ability to pick up on nuances.
"Hopefully, this documentary will capture what he is," Greg Duplantis said in a 2020 interview. "He's both a relatively normal kid who is also very exceptional at the same time."
Although he once spent most of his time in Louisiana, Mondo Duplantis now spends the majority of the time in Sweden, according to Robideaux.
Mondo Duplantis said in a 2020 interview that he appreciates the support from south Louisiana he's received.
"I think the documentary is going to be really, really big," Mondo Duplantis said in the 2020 interview. "Brennan's so talented, and he's so good at what he does. I just can't wait for everybody to be able to see it. I think they're really going to love it."
