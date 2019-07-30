The hiring by Lafayette Consolidated Government of a former Lafayette Housing Authority director who served time in federal prison has prompted controversy in the community and an investigation by LCG attorneys to determine if there is anything improper about the hiring.

While Walter Guillory did not want to comment on the investigation or the controversy surrounding his hiring by the Parks & Recreation Department, he was eager to talk about his marching orders: Get more Lafayette kids involved in youth sports. It’s a tall order, but he might be uniquely suited to get the job done.

Guillory, a former minor league baseball player who also played the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, began his new job July 2, shortly after moving home from Pineville, where he worked for that city's recreation department for nearly two years.

As the athletic program supervisor, reporting to recreation director Gerald Boudreaux, he is a liaison between the parks department and Lafayette's volunteer youth sports associations.

In less than a month on the job, Guillory has developed an entirely new game plan for the department centered around the idea of expanding its responsibility to the kids in their program. To bring the holistic plan to fruition, he'll rely on his deep roots and relationships with college and professional athletes to help influence local kids.

“Actually, it was an initiative coming from Mr. Boudreaux ... he really had a vision of getting more kids involved and more of a holistic approach where it’s not just about sports,” Guillory said. “But also to tie in other entities to become productive citizens. That’s when we came up with the idea of getting these partners together.”

Guillory’s new role in the parish’s recreation program is a continuation of his longtime efforts to influence the youth in a positive way through sports as part of the Lafayette Housing Authority, where he worked from 1998 to 2010. He also worked for the Opelousas Housing Authority from 2005 to 2010, where he coordinated annual fundraiser featuring former professional baseball players.

Those efforts came to a halt after a 2010 audit uncovered financial irregularities. Guillory was accused of bid-rigging and pocketing some of the donations for the fundraiser. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to federal bribery and wire fraud charges and was sentenced to 28 months in a federal prison and one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.

After serving his sentence, Guillory returned to what was closest to his heart: Sports and helping kids.

Guillory said the primary focus of this new program is to offer parents more than a league for their children to play in. He reflected on conversations he had with former Cajun teammate and head baseball coach, the late Tony Robichaux.

“Tony and I would often talk about the fact that we’ve got to get out and change of culture of, first of all, winning at all costs at young ages," Guillory said. "How we need to mold kids and educate parents that, ‘Look, the chances of your kid becoming a professional ball player are very small, but your kid can become a productive citizen.’ Will you have one or two make it (over time)? Of course, but when you look at the percentages it’s awfully small.”

Consequently, the bulk of Guillory’s first month on the job has been reaching out to potential partners to help the recreation department achieve its new vision of developing the total child beyond his athletic ability.

“So we’ve had to come up with a plan to say, 'How are we, through sports, going to mold these kids to be productive citizens',” Guillory said.

Those partners range from civic organizations to churches to the school board.

“You go to your partners … you go to you fraternities and your sororities,” he explained. “They can be mentors. You go to your civic clubs … you go to your churches — your ministerial alliances … or you go to different businesses … you go to the school board to work with the schools.

“I’ve even met with other youth organizations, like the Boys and Girls Club. We discussed that we can refer kids interchangeably. Some of the kids maybe your program can help better and vice versa. For instance, boys and girls clubs don’t have leagues.”

Guillory said there’s even help potentially from the parish’s public schools.

“Getting into the schools — going to the PTA meetings and getting involved with each school,” Guillory said.

“They may have kids that say, didn’t make the basketball team or the football team, but maybe this kid could come play in our leagues. Sure there may be a late bloomer, but really it’s about trying to reach every kid.”

Moreover, Guillory foresees some of the department's new partners enabling more kids to overcome obstacles to participating.

“That’s where you get the different entities to adopt a neighborhood,” Guillory said. “That’s where your Kiwanis Club or your fraternities and sororities can help to bring that gap. It’s more go out and get them. You may have a kid with a single parent and the parent is working all the time. Let’s get this kid in and make those accommodations.

“I actually grew up in Loreauville," he said. "My mother couldn’t afford to bring me to the park growing up. My coaches had to come pick me up. The groups that I’ve talked to, they’re willing to help in any kind of way possible. So we’re not just going to say that a kid can’t participate because he can’t get to the ball park and the ball park is a couple of miles from their home. We’ve got to get them there, because that kid may hit the streets and who knows what’s going to happen?”

Guillory said he’s also determined to get local athletes more involved with national programs sponsored by Major League Baseball or the NBA. For example, the pinch-hit and run program had finalists compete at Minute Maid Park in Houston, while the finalists of other programs get to attend the MLB All-Star Game.

“The Junior NBA program — Steph Curry is the president … he sent us all a letter encouraging us to get kids to participate in that program,” Guillory said.

Also part of Guillory’s strategy is getting professional and collegiate athletes to speak to the kids in the program, to offer advice and encouragement.

On that front, he's not wasting any time. An event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Robicheaux Recreation Center on Eraste Landry Road has already been organized. Confirmed speakers are former New Orleans Saints receiver Devery Henderson, former UL and NFL receiver Clarence Verdin, former Miami Dolphins defensive back Lloyd Mumphord and UL’s former Olympic medalist Hollis Conway.

“Absolutely, no doubt that makes a big difference,” Guillory said. “I can be telling that kid the exact same thing, but when Jake Delhomme tells him, it’s a little different — not a little different, a lot different. That’s the admiration they have for professional athletes.”

Guillory’s new plan also includes medical benefits.

“We’re offering mentoring classes, free health screenings, counseling, guest speakers,” he said. “So when people see that, they’ll see a kid is not just going back home and the only thing they’ll have to say is they won or they lost the game.

Guillory wants parents to understand all their child will get out of the parks& recreation program.

“They will be better, or at least have the opportunity to be better," he said. "And they’ll have the opportunity to hear it from different people from different walks of life.”