The Lafayette library board president submitted his resignation Monday as controversy continued over plans for male college students to read stories to read to children while dressed as women.
Joseph Gordon-Wiltz resigned after Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who said last week he wanted to find a way to cancel the event, gave him a list of questions concerning how library programming is approved, according to KATC-TV.
Gordon-Wiltz is Robideaux’s appointee to the board, and he told The Advocate last week he didn’t see eye to eye with Robideaux on the Drag Queen Story Time event. Gordon-Wiltz wouldn’t expressly state a position, since, he said, he also felt duty bound to represent Robideaux’s agenda on the board.
Gordon-Wiltz said he would not “impugn the dignity of any citizen of the Parish of Lafayette,” and that he would not “compromise myself in how I vote.”
Robideaux said earlier in the week he intended discuss canceling the Oct. 6 event with Gordon-Wiltz, but the conversation had not happened by the time Gordon-Wiltz spoke with The Advocate on Friday. He said he had no plans to interfere with plans for the Drag Queen Story Hour, but that he would place an item on the Sept. 17 meeting agenda if Robideaux requested it.
Gordon-Wiltz said then he that he wanted “to be able to serve on this board as long as I possibly can.”
“I enjoy being of service to the library,” he said.