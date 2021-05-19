A driver and toddler, both unrestrained, were killed during a crash in St. Mary Parish Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.

Just after 8:15 a.m., troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on US Highway 90 between Morgan City and Amelia.

State police report that the car was traveling west on US 90 when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway before hitting a tree. The crash happened while it was raining, and troopers believe the driver was traveling too fast for the rainy condition.

The driver and toddler died at the crash site. State police said the toddler was not properly restrained in a booster seat.

State police will release the names of the victims once family members have been notified.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.