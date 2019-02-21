With rising water and forecasts of more rain, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to begin opening one of its emergency relief valves on the lower Mississippi River next week, an agency spokesman said Thursday.
Ricky Boyett, spokesman for the Corps' New Orleans district, said the agency could begin opening the Bonnet Carre' Spillway on Thursday or even as early as Wednesday.
"Unless something significant changes, operation of the spillway will be recommended, however, we're trying to pin down when," Boyett said.
The spillway's opening will be its 13th in history and mark two firsts for the concrete diversion structure's operation since it was built in 1931. This year will mark the first time spillway will have been opened two years in a row and the first time it will have been opened three times out of the previous four years, Boyett said. The Bonnet Carre' was also opened last year and in 2016.
The spillway is opened when the water flow in the Mississippi reaches 1.25 million cubic feet per second in front of the diversion structure upstream of New Orleans. Boyett said the levee system down stream of the Bonnet Carre' and past New Orleans isn't designed to handle water flow of more than 1.25 million cubic feet per second.
Boyett said continued rain in the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys has made water levels higher than normal for February.
More typically, the spillway has been opened during the traditional spring time high water between late March and May. But in recent years, the spillway has been opened early, including in March last year and in January 2016.
"It's becoming more and more frequent to have higher water earlier," Boyett said.
He added that at this time, there are no plans to open the Morganza Control Structure north of Baton Rouge. Located in Pointe Coupee Parish, that spillway on the west bank of the Mississippi was last opened in 2011 and, ultimately, diverts water into the Atchafalaya River and its swamp basin.
Located in St. Charles Parish near Norco, the concrete Bonnet Carre' control structure has 350 bays with 7,000 wooden needles that largely hold back river water until removed.
Once opened, the bays allow river water to flow across a 7-mile stretch of land into Lake Pontchartrain and away from the lower river's channel. The overland section of the spillway has guide levees that run between the diversion structure on the river and the lake. They contain and route the river water.
Boyett said the wooden needles at the diversion structure are removed gradually, ensuring river flow downstream of the spillway remains below 1.25 million cubic feet per second. Fully opened, the spillway can divert 250,000 cubic feet per second from the Mississippi.
He said the current river level at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans is 14.9 feet. At 15 feet, the Corps will be start the second phase of its flood fight procedures.