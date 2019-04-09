Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is intervening in a lawsuit against Lafayette Consolidated Government over the proper way to correct precinct errors associated with a December home rule charter amendment.
"The Secretary of State has decided to intervene in the case and has requested the Attorney General's office represent him in the matter," Jacques Ambers, special assistant to Attorney General Jeff Landry, wrote in an e-mail to The Acadiana Advocate on Tuesday afternoon. "AG Landry has agreed to do so."
Ambers said there will be no further comment "until the appropriate time" because it is ongoing litigation.
A hearing is set for Thursday on the lawsuit by a Lafayette businessman trying to stop the Lafayette City-Parish Council from using an ordinance to correct the precinct errors. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. before 15th Judicial District Court Judge John Trahan in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's Office.
Lafayette Parish voters, in a low-turnout election Dec. 8, approved a home rule charter amendment that splits the current nine-person council into two councils — a five-person city council and five-person parish council — for the first time since the two were consolidated in 1996. Elections are scheduled Oct. 12 to fill those seats.
Problems were discovered after the election with precinct descriptions, including one city precinct that was omitted when the council approved an ordinance calling for the election. Until the errors are corrected, there can be no election to fill the new council seats.
In February, Ardoin said he believed a new election is needed but he has no authority to force a new election. He said he would take legal action or involve the Attorney General's Office if the problem is not corrected in time for potential candidates to qualify for the fall elections. Qualifying is Aug. 6-8.
Last week, Tyler Brey, a spokesman for Ardoin's office, said the legal team was continuing to review the situation with stakeholders that included the attorney general, clerk of court and registrar of voters, to determine the best course of action "to make sure everybody in Lafayette has a precinct and can qualify and vote."
From the beginning, Brey said, Ardoin believed a new election amending Lafayette's home rule charter "is the best way and potentially the only way to fix the errors. He still stands by that. That was his opinion then and he still believes that."
In March the council voted 5-4 to make the corrections by council ordinance, which is what a four-attorney city-parish legal team recommended in an 11-page memo. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office disagreed, saying in a two-page opinion that a new vote of residents is needed. City-Parish attorney Paul Escott said the AG's opinion is just another legal opinion with no more weight than the city-parish legal team's opinion.
Lafayette businessman Keith Kishbaugh filed a lawsuit April 5 seeking an injunction to stop officials from correcting the precinct errors with a council ordinance. He argues through Lafayette attorney Lane Roy that a charter amendment is required to correct the precincts and the only way to amend the charter is with a vote of the public.
Kishbaugh, who plans to run for the new parish council, said he ultimately wants a re-vote on the Dec. 8 charter amendment splitting the councils. He said he wants the single council to remain in place.
Qualifying for the new city and parish council seats begins Aug. 6. The precincts and council districts must be defined properly by that time so candidates can qualify in the proper districts. If that deadline is missed or if a judge rules that the charter amendment must return to the ballot, the new city and parish council elections could be postponed.
If the judge orders the charter amendment returned to the ballot, it doesn't appear that can happen until after Dec. 8 because the home rule charter prohibits the same measure from returning to voters for a full year.