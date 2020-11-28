Roxanne Nelson spoke briefly to the 100 people gathered in front of the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion Saturday afternoon, but her pain was evident.

“I want the governor to give me justice for my child,” Nelson said through tears. “I’m tired of hurting and nothing is being done about what happened to my child.”

It’s been three and a half weeks since her son, 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles, was found dead near Loreauville under suspicious circumstances. She demanded Gov. John Bel Edwards take action in the case.

Nelson and her extended family were joined by a handful of activist groups from around the state to peacefully protest for more than two hours. The group raised concerns about the police’s investigation into Charles' death and delays from law enforcement when he was initially reported missing on Oct. 30.

The group also demanded Edwards, a Democrat, be recalled for his lack of action in the case and passed around a petition for those attending to sign.

“We are here because the governor is a racist and is hiding behind democracy and the Democratic Party,” said Krystal Muhammad, national chair of the New Black Panther Party. “The Democratic Party and the Republican Party, they all represent white supremacy.”

Charles disappeared from his father's Baldwin home Oct. 30. Video allegedly shows him getting into a vehicle as a passenger. The family reported his disappearance to the Baldwin Police Department on Oct. 30, but officers did not issue an Amber Alert or missing-person notice. After the family contacted the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office days later, the boy's body was found near a sugar cane field.

Two autopsies indicated he drowned. Toxicology results are pending.

A photo of the deceased boy was circulated on social media. Family and friends said cuts and damage to Charles' face suggest he was beaten, even tortured. The Iberia Parish coroner said the marks are from being in the water.

Many speakers Saturday mentioned the lack of an Amber Alert for Charles after he was reported missing.

“An Amber Alert, with the current criteria, it doesn’t always fit all the nuances attached to when kids go missing, especially when we start talking about poor kids,” said Eugene Collins, Baton Rouge NAACP president.

Collins noted that many children, particularly in poorer communities, can be abducted by someone they know well who may not initially be regarded as dangerous by police.

“We need something that encompasses all of that, and I don’t think the current system does that,” he added.

Charles' stepfather, Jason Nelson, said there should have been a “Quawan alert” as soon as his stepson was reported missing to police.

“It should have happened then and there because they could have found him alive,” he told the crowd.

Nelson said his family would continue to organize until their demands are met.

“(The police) are going to just sit down behind their desk and wait, and wait, and wait and think we’re going to forget,” he said. “There’s no statute of limitations on murder, so just like they’ve got forever to wait, we’ve got forever to keep fighting.”