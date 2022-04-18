Lafayette may be getting another popular Chick-fil-A restaurant.
A building permit application was filed April 14 by a Dallas firm for a new fast food restaurant on Johnston Street in Lafayette.
The permit is titled Chick-fil-A, No. 5004, Johnston Street and Ridge Road. The address provided, 5300 Johnston St., is close to Broadmoor Boulevard.
Not much information is available from the permit other than it will involve "ground up construction of quick service restaurant with drive thru and stand alone canopies."
Construction is underway for another Chick-fil-A restaurant at 101 Meadow Farm Rd. off Kaliste Saloom Road at the Costco shopping center, the former location of a Red Robin restaurant.
The new Chick-fil-A restaurant on Meadow Farm Road will replace one on Ambassador Caffery Parkway near Robley Drive where traffic backs up at drive-thru windows and spills onto the roadway, stalling traffic.