Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s campaign promise to completely overhaul Lafayette’s development code posed a question: What would that mean for the stringent drainage regulations adopted during the previous administration?
Developers found some of those measures unnecessarily onerous, and Guillory made no bones about wanting to make life easier for them. Yet Guillory also promised to solidify Lafayette’s drainage systems.
Eight months after Guillory convened a committee to “repeal and replace” the Unified Development Code, the administration’s proposed revisions suggest a more tailored approach — one that leaves the 2017 drainage measures largely in place.
There is one exception. The 2017 drainage regulations include a ban on “in-line detention,” which is the practice of merging newly constructed detention ponds with existing drainage canals. The administration wants to lift the ban, albeit in a way that prevents negative upstream impacts and other problems that led to the ban in the first place, said Jessica Cornay, LCG civil engineering supervisor.
“There just haven’t been that many successful inline detentions,” Cornay said, referring to Lafayette. “There are so many contributing factors in putting a pond on a channel. You change the velocity, you change the water surface elevation. There is a lot of additional concern.”
Yet Cornay also pointed to an exception, in the Sawgrass Park subdivision, which she said benefits from a weir outfall and an equalizer pipe to ensure consistent elevation. That subdivision, which is less than a decade old, benefitted from lessons of previous subdivisions using inline detention.
Cornay wants to establish an evaluation system for development proposals using inline detention that will address problems from the outset. She tapped two university professors, Emad Habib of UL and Ehab Meselhe of Tulane, to assist. They have submitted a draft report that Cornay said is not yet ready for release.
Without discussing the specifics of their report, Habib and Meselhe said the evaluation system they have in mind would, for example, require developers to show how inline detention systems would avoid impacting neighboring areas.
There is no one right or wrong way to do inline detention, since systems vary widely depending on gradient, the channel’s sediment and other site-specific circumstances, the professors said.
“Inline detention is the same as offline detention, or elevating homes, or dredging and widening a channel, or enlarging road crossings to increase capacity,” Meselhe said. “I don’t think it’s true to say they never work. It’s also not true to say they always work. Neither one is correct.”
The inline detention ban is not the only new drainage regulation that developers on Guillory’s code replacement committee want to see gone. Another is the “no net fill” mandate for flood zones, which requires new construction in these areas to maintain existing natural water storage capacity. Developers do this by excavating unimproved land, driving up costs.
“When you start taking land and saying half of it is now unusable, that doesn’t do anything for anybody. It kills property values. It kills development opportunity. It just doesn’t work,” said Ryan Pecot, a senior executive with Stirling Properties.
The administration’s proposed code revisions, which require city and parish council approval, include only a cosmetic change to the no net fill regulation, clarifying that it applies only to new proposals undergoing administrative review. The new language formalizes how the regulation is currently being enforced, said Mary Sliman, director of planning and development.
Sliman said the no-net fill regulation contributed to Lafayette’s recently improved FEMA community rating, which will result in better flood insurance premiums.
“I don’t want to call it a necessary evil, but it is a good thing,” Sliman said.
Sliman said the administration still intends to “repeal and replace” the development code, but perhaps not in the wholesale way Guillory initially framed it. The other proposed revisions amount to incremental changes to landscaping, gravel parking lots, open ditches and other areas. These will be included in a new document with a different title — the Lafayette Development Code — that otherwise retains the existing code, she said. (See summary of proposals below)
Pecot said the administration was right to take a more moderate approach revising the five-year-old code.
“If we would put a whole new code out there, we would have all the same growing pains we had with this one. We would find the same unintended consequences as we did with this one. So remedying the unintended consequences is what you need to do, and that’s what we are doing,” Pecot said.