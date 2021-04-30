Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will celebrate the closing Mass for the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette’s Year of St. Joseph at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton.
With Saturday’s Mass, Deshotel will have celebrated Mass at all 13 of the diocese’s churches named for St. Joseph. The diocese includes 120 churches in eight civil parishes in Acadiana and serves about 300,000 Catholics. The church address for Saturday's Mass is 100 E. Milton Ave., Lafayette.
The Rev. William Schambough, pastor at St. Joseph in Milton, said he’s unsure why the Milton church was chosen for the final Mass of the Year of St. Joseph, but he said it is located in the center of the diocese with good facilities for Mass and for the family celebration that will follow on the grounds.
“We’re honored to host it as a community outside the city of Lafayette,” he said. “We haven’t seen a visit by a bishop in a while. In the old days, it was always a big deal and it is still exciting.”
Schambough said festivities on the grounds — “Family Fun Day” — following Mass will include food trucks and a Cajun band. He said the celebration will include some “old-fashioned games” and a “picnic” environment. He expects as many as 500 people to attend.
“People can make a consecration to St. Joseph, who is an important saint in their life,” he said.
Pope Francis proclaimed “A Year of St. Joseph” on Dec. 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, and the universal church will continue its celebration through this Dec. 8. In his proclamation, the pope recalled the 150th anniversary of the declaration of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church.
Pope Francis described Saint Joseph as a beloved father, a tender and loving father, an obedient father, an accepting father; a father who is creatively courageous, a working father, a father in the shadows.
The pope wrote his letter, "Patris corde," or, "With a father's heart," against the backdrop of the pandemic, which, he said, helped the world see the importance of “ordinary” people who, though far from the limelight, exercise patience and offer hope every day.
In this, they resemble Saint Joseph, “the man who goes unnoticed, a daily, discreet and hidden presence,” who nonetheless played “an incomparable role in the history of salvation,” he said in a story published by the Vatican News.
The Rev. Dustin P. Dought, director of the Office of Worship and Liturgy, said the diocesan year overlapped with the pope’s proclamation and that Lafayette Catholics will continue to celebrate St. Joseph through the year.
“There has been something providential about this year as we emerge from the pandemic," he said. "We’re still struggling, but we offer people hope and we are bringing them back to worship. This has been a way to reunite as a Christian community.”
He said Catholics make room for the saints in their prayers and in communicating with God personally.
“We are members of the communion of saints,” he said. “That is the way for each of us to bring St. Joseph into our prayers.”
Dought serves the diocese remotely as director of the Office of Worship and Liturgy while serving in Washington, D.C., as associate director of the Secretariat of Divine Worship. He started his new role in Washington, D.C., in February, after serving as pastor at St. Leo in Lafayette.
He said St. Joseph has been more present in the lives of Catholics around the world this year. They, in turn, have been meditating on his life and on his role as Guardian of Christ.
“What a guardian does is cherish a gift that has been given,” he said.