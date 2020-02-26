Cajun musician Emerson "Ray" Abshire played his final song while riding in a wagon during Mamou's annual Courir de Mardi Gras.
Abshire, 68, died unexpectedly Tuesday during the drive from Mamou back to his Lafayette home. The cause of death appears to have been a heart attack, according to those who knew him best.
"Ray was a beacon when it came to traditional Cajun music," said Cajun musician Steve Riley, who played alongside Abshire Tuesday in Mamou. "He was very well respected as a traditional Cajun musician."
Abshire will be remembered as an accordionist and vocalist who kept the area's roots music alive through his simple yet emotional style.
"He was a touchstone for a lot of people," said Cajun historian and folklorist Barry Ancelet. "He was a reference point for a lot of people. But thankfully, because of the way he lived his life and the way he did things, he left a legacy to a lot of people. Though we will miss him terribly, thanks to him, we have more coming up. This is an example of a life well-lived."
Abshire and Riley played a few songs together on a wagon during Mamou's rural Mardi Gras celebration, which involves people traveling from home to home to beg for gumbo ingredients.
"It's just a special place for me, you know?" Riley said. "It was a beautiful day playing together on that Mardi Gras wagon. And, you know, that was one of the rare times I got to sit down and play with him, side by side. We're always going our different paths and playing our different places. That was one of the few places we got to sit down and play a couple of tunes together."
Afterward, Abshire handed his accordion to Riley's 10-year-old son. The gesture demonstrated the legacy he's passed on to the next generation, similar to the musicians who came before him.
Courtney Granger, a master fiddler and singer who hails from the Balfa family lineage, is one of those who will carry on his legacy.
Granger began playing music with Abshire as a teenager and would eventually travel the world with Abshire.
"He just taught me to keep the music simple," Granger said. "That's what I took away from these 20 years. Just keep it simple and play from your heart. And he did that to the fullest."
Abshire grew up in south Louisiana during the Dance Hall era and played accordion for several years with The Balfa Brothers, who were a driving force behind the revival of traditional Cajun music. Abshire would eventually perform Cajun music across the globe with his own band and be inducted into the Louisiana Folk Artist Hall of Fame.
"He was just that living link to the Balfa brothers, and he just kept that style of music alive," said Herman Fuselier, an expert in Louisiana roots music.
Abshire is survived by his wife, Peggy, and two sons, Travis and Brent, whom he also played Cajun music with.
In addition to playing Cajun music, Abshire also owned and operated an oilfield service company called Magnolia Torque and Testing Inc.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Delhomme Funeral Home chapel at 1011 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette, according to his obituary. Burial will follow at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday.