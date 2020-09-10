The latest sales tax collections in the city of Lafayette were down about $300,000 compared with the prior month but still up compared with 2019.
The August monthly report from the Lafayette Parish School Board's sales tax office shows $6.7 million in sales taxes collected in the city in July versus $7 million reported in June and $6.6 million collected in July 2019.
Retail sales in Lafayette Parish and in the city of Lafayette in July were the highest amount ever reported for that month, at $536.5 million for the parish and $367.6 million for the city, according to data released Wednesday by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
The latest sales tax collections for the city of Lafayette again show the doomsday economic scenario Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory expected because of COVID-19 business closures has not come to fruition.
Guillory anticipated sales tax revenue to drop to about $3.8 million per month for the city for the remainder of the 2019-20 fiscal year that ends Oct. 31, and into the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.
Based on the anticipated plummet in sales tax collections and the downturn in the oilfield industry, Guillory implemented drastic cuts in the current fiscal year, laying off at least 138 employees and closing four recreation and activity centers, the Lafayette Science Museum, the Heymann Center for Performing Arts, the Acadiana Nature Station and several activity centers for the elderly.
He also based his proposed 2020-21 budget, which is up for final adoption next week, on the low sales tax projection. The budget carries through with the cuts and eliminates other programs, including several in parks and recreation, and projected a much smaller fund balance as of Oct. 31.
As a result of the larger-than-budgeted fund balance and sales tax revenue, the City Council has recommended restoring money for some items Guillory cut for 2020-21, including some employees for the Heymann center, parks and recreation and science museum.
The city and parish councils at a special meeting Sept. 17 will discuss budget items they've disagreed on and may adopt the revised 2020-21 budget. Whether the councils are able to iron out all of their differences remains to be seen. They were more cooperative than combative during a budget wrap-up meeting last week.
But big issues could lead to conflicts. They include how much of the cost of running city-parish government should be paid by the city versus the parish, which has only about $50,000 in its general fund compared with several million in the city general fund. The councils also may disagree on when both councils vote on budget items compared with only the parish council or only the city council.
This is the first budget since a home rule charter amendment was implemented creating separate city and parish councils, so some procedural matters are being ironed out during the budget review process.