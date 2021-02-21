Two residential fires, one fatal, happened in Acadiana over the weekend.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire in New Iberia that resulted in one death, KATC-TV reported. The second house fire happened in Duson.
According to fire officials, the New Iberia fatality is in the early stages of investigation, but deputies are looking into the potential that a camper trailer's water pump overheated and caught fire.
State deputies have responded to three fatal fire investigations with four victims within a 15-hour timeframe, despite a week without a single fire-related death, officials say.
A fatality in Shreveport was determined as cooking-related, while a double fatality in Marksville is being attributed to use of a generator indoors.
Space heaters are to blame for a Friday fire at a Duson trailer, KATC-TV reported.
The Duson Fire Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Fifth Street for a residential fire after a caller reported hearing an explosion and seeing their trailer was on fire.
Firefighters deployed pre-connected hand lines and began extinguishing the fire. The city's fire chief arrived on scene and advised responding units of water shuttling if needed due to the low water storage capacity in the town.
The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes with help from the Scott and Judice fire departments, officials say.
Investigators determined that the fire started after electrical breakers shorted due to too many space heaters plugged into outlets.
State and Duson fire officials reminded people to stay vigilant, even as temperatures continue to warm up.